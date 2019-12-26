E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: Intense action as the First Floor Club held a night of boxing in 1981

PUBLISHED: 14:30 30 December 2019

One competitor landed a heavy hit that left the other reeling Picture: JERRY TURNER

One competitor landed a heavy hit that left the other reeling Picture: JERRY TURNER

The First Floor Club was a popular destination for years in town and for many still holds fond memories of exciting evenings past.

Throwing a jab that missed its target Picture: JERRY TURNERThrowing a jab that missed its target Picture: JERRY TURNER

In this gallery we take a look back to when amateur boxers took to the ring at the club as it put on some hard fought action in 1981.

Punters watch on as the action takes place in the ring Picture: JERRY TURNERPunters watch on as the action takes place in the ring Picture: JERRY TURNER

With the ring set up in the middle of the club, punters surrounded the ring to watch the bouts while enjoying a drink or two.

Rehydrating between rounds Picture: JERRY TURNERRehydrating between rounds Picture: JERRY TURNER

The fighters themselves, although amateurs, fought without protective headguards and went all out to put on a good show for the audience, looking to get a big body shot and a spectacular win.

Landing a big jab to the side of the head Picture: JERRY TURNERLanding a big jab to the side of the head Picture: JERRY TURNER

The First Floor Club itself was opened in 1966 by local businessman Ken Bean and for decades it would be the only late night venue open in the centre of Ipswich.

One competitor looking to land punches on the body but leaving his head wide open Picture: JERRY TURNEROne competitor looking to land punches on the body but leaving his head wide open Picture: JERRY TURNER

The club grew in popularity from there with queues often forming to get in and the many events held at the club included bands and dancing competitions.

