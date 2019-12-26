Nostalgia: Intense action as the First Floor Club held a night of boxing in 1981
PUBLISHED: 14:30 30 December 2019
The First Floor Club was a popular destination for years in town and for many still holds fond memories of exciting evenings past.
In this gallery we take a look back to when amateur boxers took to the ring at the club as it put on some hard fought action in 1981.
With the ring set up in the middle of the club, punters surrounded the ring to watch the bouts while enjoying a drink or two.
The fighters themselves, although amateurs, fought without protective headguards and went all out to put on a good show for the audience, looking to get a big body shot and a spectacular win.
The First Floor Club itself was opened in 1966 by local businessman Ken Bean and for decades it would be the only late night venue open in the centre of Ipswich.
The club grew in popularity from there with queues often forming to get in and the many events held at the club included bands and dancing competitions.