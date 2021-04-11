Final plans submitted for logistics park set to create 1,500 new jobs

Published: 6:00 AM April 11, 2021

How the new Orwell Logistics Park could look - Credit: BENTALLGREENOAK

Detailed final plans for a huge new logistics park on the edge of Ipswich have been submitted to planners - with developers hoping work can get under way this year.

Up to 1,500 new jobs are expected to be created at the 60-acre Orwell Logistics Park alongside the A14 at Nacton.

New plans deposited with East Suffolk Council show how the new buildings and site will look, and also finalise access, layout and landscaping.

Outline plans were approved in spring 2018 for the land next door to Ransomes Europark to be developed with four large buildings of one million sq ft, designed to be flexible for a range of business uses.

The Orwell Crossing lorry park site is set for redevelopment with a prestigious logistics centre - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

BentallGreenOak and its development partner Equation Properties say the Orwell Logistics Park will be a "world-class" scheme and bring a big boost to the area's economy, particularly needed as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The detailed plans for the site between the A14 near Seven Hills, encompassing the Orwell Truck Stop, confirm there will be four large buildings.

The largest will be 500,000 sq ft, with the next biggest 338,000 sq ft, and the remaining two 120,250 sq ft and 88,000 sq ft respectively.

The site will be able to deal with more than 200 heavy goods lorries at once time, and will have parking for 874 cars for workers and visitors.

The aim is to start work on site this autumn with final completion in 2023.

According to documents submitted to the council, the Orwell Truck Stop will continue operating for the present but its long-term future is still being examined.

The scheme is expected to only increase traffic at the Seven Hills junction by 3%.

The developers said more than 300 local construction jobs would be created during the construction process. The economic benefits of the scheme will include £1.7m per annum increase in business rates, 1,500 new jobs, and millions of pounds invested into the local economy.

East Suffolk Council planning officers are currently examining the plans and are expected to announce a decision in the next few weeks.

The Port of Felixstowe has welcomed the project and said port-centric warehousing and distribution and fast and efficient landside logistics for the reception and onward transportation of shipped goods would be vital in the post-Brexit world.

Richard Batham-Read, development director at Equation Properties, said: “We believe that a logistics park at Orwell Crossing responds to a demonstrable need for a new logistics hub in the area and will bring huge economic benefits to the regional economy.

"This major investment into the local area will create a significant number of new jobs and help support the local economic recovery post-pandemic.”