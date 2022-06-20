23 fire crews tackle blaze at Suffolk industrial park

Breaking

A total of 23 appliances were sent to the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Sandy Lane, Martlesham - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue

A total of 23 fire crews have spent the night tackling a large fire at an industrial unit.

Emergency services were called at about 1am today, June 20, to the blaze in Sandy Lane in Martlesham.

Latest update from the incident at Sandy Lane in Martlesham from Group Commander SFRS Sally Hammond.. 🔥🚒 #Martlesham #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/tJB7tSbsQl — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) June 20, 2022

According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, one person was assessed by an ambulance crew but did not require further treatment.

The fire consumed the industrial unit in Martlesham - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesperson for the service said: "The incident is now under control, but we will remain on scene for some time to come.

An aerial ladder platform was required to fight the fire - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

"We are working closely with our multi-agency partners such as police and ambulance, and there will be a full and thorough investigation in the morning regarding the cause of this incident."

A total of 23 appliances from across the county tackled the blaze during the night - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A 'stop call' was put in place at about 4.50am although there are currently five appliances still at the scene.