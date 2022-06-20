Breaking
23 fire crews tackle blaze at Suffolk industrial park
- Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue
A total of 23 fire crews have spent the night tackling a large fire at an industrial unit.
Emergency services were called at about 1am today, June 20, to the blaze in Sandy Lane in Martlesham.
According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, one person was assessed by an ambulance crew but did not require further treatment.
A spokesperson for the service said: "The incident is now under control, but we will remain on scene for some time to come.
"We are working closely with our multi-agency partners such as police and ambulance, and there will be a full and thorough investigation in the morning regarding the cause of this incident."
A 'stop call' was put in place at about 4.50am although there are currently five appliances still at the scene.