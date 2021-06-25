News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fire crews called to help extract patient from ship at Felixstowe port

Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:24 PM June 25, 2021   
Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

Fire crews were called to Felixstowe Dock on Friday night - Credit: Archant

Fire crews were called to the Port of Felixstowe on Friday night to help ambulance crews remove a patient from a ship. 

Residents reported seeing a large emergency service presence in the area shortly before 8pm. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue sent three appliances down to the scene from Ipswich East and Felixstowe. 

A spokesman for the fire service said that crews were helping the ambulance service remove a patient from a boat in the docks for further medical treatment. 

