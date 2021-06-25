Fire crews called to help extract patient from ship at Felixstowe port
Published: 9:24 PM June 25, 2021
Fire crews were called to the Port of Felixstowe on Friday night to help ambulance crews remove a patient from a ship.
Residents reported seeing a large emergency service presence in the area shortly before 8pm.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue sent three appliances down to the scene from Ipswich East and Felixstowe.
A spokesman for the fire service said that crews were helping the ambulance service remove a patient from a boat in the docks for further medical treatment.
