Published: 9:24 PM June 25, 2021

Fire crews were called to Felixstowe Dock on Friday night - Credit: Archant

Fire crews were called to the Port of Felixstowe on Friday night to help ambulance crews remove a patient from a ship.

Residents reported seeing a large emergency service presence in the area shortly before 8pm.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue sent three appliances down to the scene from Ipswich East and Felixstowe.

A spokesman for the fire service said that crews were helping the ambulance service remove a patient from a boat in the docks for further medical treatment.