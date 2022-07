Fire crews are currently on the scene of a blaze at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich. - Credit: Submitted

Firefighters are currently battling a large blaze near Ravenswood in Ipswich.

Crews were called to Fen Bight Circle opposite the park at about 7.50pm, after reports of a fire.

Large plumes of smoke and large flames can be seen.

There are currently two crews from Ipswich East, three from Princes Street, and one each from Newmarket and Felixstowe on the scene.

