Fire breaks out in flat near Ipswich railway station

Firefighters were dispatched to Gippeswyk Road, near Ipswich railway station - Credit: Timothy Bradford

Firefighters have tackled a blaze which broke out at a flat near Ipswich railway station.

The incident happened in Gippeswyk Road, near Gyppeswick Park, shortly after 1pm on Wednesday.

Two fire engines, from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations, were dispatched to the scene.

The incident happened in the living room of a first floor flat - Credit: Timothy Bradford

A firefighter at the scene said: "We had a small fire in a living room of a block of eight flats.

"Everyone was evacuated safely and the fire is now out.

"We are yet to know what caused it, but the occupier was in the flat at the time. He got out safely and raised the alarm with us."

A stop was called by the fire service at 2.15pm.