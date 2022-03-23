News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Fire breaks out in flat near Ipswich railway station

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:55 PM March 23, 2022
Firefighters deployed to Gypswick Road near Ipswich station to tackle a fire in a first floor flat 

Firefighters were dispatched to Gippeswyk Road, near Ipswich railway station - Credit: Timothy Bradford

Firefighters have tackled a blaze which broke out at a flat near Ipswich railway station.

The incident happened in Gippeswyk Road, near Gyppeswick Park, shortly after 1pm on Wednesday.

Two fire engines, from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations, were dispatched to the scene.

The incident happened in the living room of a first floor flat

The incident happened in the living room of a first floor flat - Credit: Timothy Bradford

A firefighter at the scene said: "We had a small fire in a living room of a block of eight flats.

"Everyone was evacuated safely and the fire is now out.

"We are yet to know what caused it, but the occupier was in the flat at the time. He got out safely and raised the alarm with us."

A stop was called by the fire service at 2.15pm.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The A12 near Stratford St Andrew, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A12 reopens after police clear cattle from road

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Cardinal Lofts on Ipswich Waterfront. Inset: Alex Dickin and Claire Hamblion. 

Investigations | Exclusive

Fears Ipswich tower block could be ‘structurally compromised’

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Hollie Meehan and her son, Tien Meehan-Smith, eight, at their home in Felixstowe with their memorial

Ipswich Hospital

Mum's questions to hospital after A&E stillbirth experience

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Kesgrave, near Ipswich, has the highest Covid rate in Suffolk

Coronavirus

Map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon