First views of £1.5m new seafront cafe as hoardings removed
Seafront visitors have been able to see for the first time what a resort's new £1.5million contemporary dining venue will look like.
The development at Felixstowe is set to open this summer, and contractors are moving into the final stage of the project - and hoardings around the site have now been removed to reveal the exciting design.
Barnes Construction is building the café/restaurant at Martello Park and the Dedham Boathouse Group will be taking on the running of the new eatery once it is ready to open, offering indoor and outdoor dining with seaviews.
The buildings sits at the end of Sea Road, at its junction with Orford Road and at the entrance to Martello Park.
Martello Park has already provided new homes, all-age play areas, kiosks and car parking.
East Suffolk Council has also invested in refurbishing public shelters and the long-term maintenance of its historic Martello Tower, which forms the centrepiece of the park and which it is seeking to turn into a tourist attraction.
The £1.5m project is funded by the council and the Coastal Communities Fund (CCF) which awarded the council £950,000 grant funding to enable the project to go ahead. Additional funding of £30,000 was also awarded from the Coastal Revival Fund.
Cameron and Claire Marshall, owners of the Dedham Boathouse Group, are "super excited" to be taking on the venture, which they will be calling The Kitchen@Martello Park, providing "food and drinks with a laid-back seaside vibe".
Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “Felixstowe is getting national recognition as one of the top seaside destinations in the country and as we hopefully begin to emerge from the coronavirus impact, providing much needed new facilities will be important.
“The South Seafront has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and East Suffolk Council has invested a lot in revitalising the area. We believe it is vital that we continue to build on this investment and create developments that benefits local businesses and people as well as visitors to the area.”