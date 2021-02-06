News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

'So dangerous' - shock as intruders risk lives at fire-ravaged factory

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:30 AM February 6, 2021   
Intruders on the former Fisons site in Bramford

Intruders on the former Fisons site in Bramford - Credit: Submitted

"Scary" photos have shown intruders putting themselves in danger at a fire-ravaged former factory - with one person warning: "Someone is going to get seriously hurt or die."

There have been repeated concerns about security at the former Fisons factory, in Bramford, near Ipswich, after it was largely burnt to the ground in a blaze two years ago.

Intruders walking on the fire hit Fisons factory

Intruders walking on the fire hit Fisons factory - Credit: Submitted

Now, new images have been captured of people, possibly children or teenagers, walking around the dangerous remains of the site. 

"It's just quite scary," said one neighbour. 

"I think it's going to take someone to have an accident for them to do something about it. 

You may also want to watch:

"Someone is going to get seriously hurt or die.

"It's so dangerous. I don't want to wake up to someone screaming." 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Beast from the East 2' – forecaster warns of up to 30cm of snow in Suffolk
  2. 2 Meet the girls feeding Ipswich's new bagel addiction
  3. 3 Kesgrave women sleeping rough to highlight plight of county's homeless
  1. 4 Ipswich Town U23s manager Kieron Dyer fined for speeding
  2. 5 Former boarding school teacher faces historic abuse charges
  3. 6 Police at Chantry Park over driving offences
  4. 7 Air ambulance doctor's life saved by hero colleagues
  5. 8 Five cars crash on A137
  6. 9 Meet more of the babies born in 2020
  7. 10 A12 crash driver faked CCTV of car on drive to avoid prosecution

Kelvin Dakin, a long time campaigner for the site, said he believed the building remains were likely to be "extremely dangerous". 

"The whole site is full of traps and issues," said Mr Dakin. 

Mr Dakin said parts of the fencing on the site near the railway has been damaged, making it very easy for trespassers to enter. 

"It's still very accessible," said Mr Dakin. 

The new images come only days after data showed that Mid Suffolk District Council and Suffolk police were still being called to trespassing and flytipping incidents at the site.

Mid Suffolk District Council has been working with the site's developers for a long time. 

It said last week that it was still in dialogue with them over the future of the site and would be reviewing the situation next week with other parties. 

Suffolk police said officers had previously dealt with a number of reports relating to the site over the past few years. 

“Disused sites are often dangerous places to trespass within and anyone who is caught vandalising a property will be dealt with appropriately," said a spokesman. 

Developer Paper Mill Lane Properties was contacted for comment.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People taking part in a darts grand prix held at the King's Head pub, Sproughton Road, Ipswich in 2005

Nostalgia

Bull's-eye! Can you spot yourself in these darts photos?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Thorby was jailed for attacking a couple in Hadleigh, Suffolk

'Mindless thug' who attacked married couple is jailed

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Dave and Katie Masters with their baby Phoebe, who was delivered at home by Dave as there wasn't eno

'It will stay with us forever' - Couple deliver baby girl on bedroom floor

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Solea Beauty Solutions hair and nail salon in Norwich Road

Salon owner denies lockdown breaches after council issues notice

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus