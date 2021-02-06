'So dangerous' - shock as intruders risk lives at fire-ravaged factory

Published: 7:30 AM February 6, 2021

Intruders on the former Fisons site in Bramford - Credit: Submitted

"Scary" photos have shown intruders putting themselves in danger at a fire-ravaged former factory - with one person warning: "Someone is going to get seriously hurt or die."

There have been repeated concerns about security at the former Fisons factory, in Bramford, near Ipswich, after it was largely burnt to the ground in a blaze two years ago.

Intruders walking on the fire hit Fisons factory - Credit: Submitted

Now, new images have been captured of people, possibly children or teenagers, walking around the dangerous remains of the site.

"It's just quite scary," said one neighbour.

"I think it's going to take someone to have an accident for them to do something about it.

You may also want to watch:

"Someone is going to get seriously hurt or die.

"It's so dangerous. I don't want to wake up to someone screaming."

Kelvin Dakin, a long time campaigner for the site, said he believed the building remains were likely to be "extremely dangerous".

"The whole site is full of traps and issues," said Mr Dakin.

Mr Dakin said parts of the fencing on the site near the railway has been damaged, making it very easy for trespassers to enter.

"It's still very accessible," said Mr Dakin.

The new images come only days after data showed that Mid Suffolk District Council and Suffolk police were still being called to trespassing and flytipping incidents at the site.

Mid Suffolk District Council has been working with the site's developers for a long time.

It said last week that it was still in dialogue with them over the future of the site and would be reviewing the situation next week with other parties.

Suffolk police said officers had previously dealt with a number of reports relating to the site over the past few years.

“Disused sites are often dangerous places to trespass within and anyone who is caught vandalising a property will be dealt with appropriately," said a spokesman.

Developer Paper Mill Lane Properties was contacted for comment.