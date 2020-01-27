E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Tributes paid to 'happy-go-lucky' Ipswich dad Mel

PUBLISHED: 19:30 27 January 2020

Tributes have been paid to much-loved Ipswich Town fan and former Flagship Housing employee Mel Mayhew Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes have been paid to much-loved Ipswich Town fan and former Flagship Housing employee Mel Mayhew Picture: CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a lovable and charitable father from Ipswich who died following a battle with cancer.

The family of the late Melvyn Mayhew at St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe family of the late Melvyn Mayhew at St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

In the office, Ipswich-born Mel Mayhew was known to his colleagues as a hard-worker who never stopped smiling - but at home, he was the father who gave his children the world.

The Ipswich Town mad dad, 62, was diagnosed with cancer while working for Flagship Housing, with his former colleagues saying his death left a void which will never be filled.

Now, one year following his passing, the company and his family have worked together to raise more then £10,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice, where Mel eventually lost his battle.

Mel's son Tom, 29, said: "My dad was a really happy-go-lucky guy, he'd always do his best for other people rather than for himself.

Staff from Flagship Housing raised over £10,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice, after holding a series of fundraisers for their late colleague Melvyn Mayhew Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDStaff from Flagship Housing raised over £10,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice, after holding a series of fundraisers for their late colleague Melvyn Mayhew Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"He helped run the local rugby team, football team, cricket team, the youth club - he was very much about doing his best for everybody else.

"Some of the best memories I have with my dad are going to Portman Road, we were season ticket holders when I was younger.

"I had a really good relationship with him, and it's something I'll always remember."

Fundraising activities in the last year included a Hawaiian-themed party, leg waxing and an 80s disco - while £1,000 was raised by two of his superiors at the Great East Run.

Mr Mayhew added he hopes to carry out more fundraisers at his office at Ipswich Audi to raise more for the charity he said did "so much" for his father in his final days.

He said: "It's nice to know his memory is still alive at Flagship - the fridge in their office is still covered with pictures of him."

The firm's Riduna office is continuing the fundraising with an ongoing tuck shop.

Rosalie Wilkinson, Mel's colleague at Flagship, said she misses Mel's "humour, quick wit and smiley face".

Ms Wilkinson added: "He has left a big hole in the company, but we wanted to do something to make it more positive.

"It shows what a great person Mel was. He was just the life and soul of the office, he always had something good to say, he was really positive.

"Whenever I think about him I smile, because he just lit up the room.

"I feel privileged to have known him."

Those wishing to donate to the fundraiser should visit here.

Most Read

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following 'inadequate' Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New independent bookshop opening in Ipswich

Shop owner Andrew Marsh outside the property on Ipswich's Dial Lane

Tumble dryer fire sparks warning to homeowners

Fire crews were called to a tumble dryer fire in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Rebuilt Cornhill has boosted visitors to central Ipswich

Ipswich Cornhill hosted the Music: Made in Suffolk festival in August while Ed Sheeran was playing at Chantry Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man arrested after reports of fight outside Suffolk hotel

The Limes Hotel in Needham Market Picture: ARCHANT

