GP surgery asks patients under 65 to get flu jab elsewhere following demand

Published: 5:11 PM October 25, 2021

Patients aged 65 and under are being urged to visit community pharmacies for their flu jab by a Suffolk GP practice following "unprecedented demand".

Anne Thomas, 72, who is registered at Cutlers Hill Surgery GP, in Halesworth, said she received a call informing her that her husband, 62, had his appointment cancelled.

Mrs Thomas said she was advised that her husband should go to the nearest Tesco to have his vaccine.

The 72-year-old patient said: "Why has this happened? I’ve been having a winter flu jab for years now and very successful it’s been too."

A spokesperson on behalf of Cutlers Hill Surgery said: “There has been unprecedented demand for the flu vaccine this year and the practice is looking to clinically prioritise administering its flu vaccine stock.

"Patients registered with the practice aged 65 and under are urged where possible to get a vaccination from community pharmacies.”