Were you at this Ipswich pub in 1974?

Published: 11:30 AM June 30, 2021

Plenty of laughs were had on an evening Flying Horse in 1974 - Credit: David Kindred

These pictures show pubgoers in Ipswich enjoying an evening at their local pub back in 1974.

Drinkers behind the bar at Ipswich's Flying Horse pub - Credit: David Kindred

The Flying Horse, in the north of the town, has been a community hub since it opened in 1955.

The Flying Horse in Waterford Road, Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: David Kindred

Publicans transferred their licence from the Earl Grey, at Fore Hamlet, to the new Flying Horse in the 1950s.

In 1974, this newspaper sent photographer David Kindred to the Waterford Road venue, where he met some of the regular customers and staff behind the bar.

One of the many punters at the Flying Horse in 1974 - Credit: David Kindred

Pictures show lots of laughs being had and the fashion of the time, with many men sporting longer hair.

The Flying Horse pub in Ipswich during an evening in the 1970s - Credit: David Kindred

Darts also features quite prominently in the photographs, with several people seen throwing arrows.

Can you name someone you know in this picture from the Flying Horse in 1974? - Credit: David Kindred

Can you name this duo, pictured at the pub in 1974? - Credit: David Kindred

