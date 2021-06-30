Gallery
Were you at this Ipswich pub in 1974?
- Credit: David Kindred
These pictures show pubgoers in Ipswich enjoying an evening at their local pub back in 1974.
The Flying Horse, in the north of the town, has been a community hub since it opened in 1955.
Publicans transferred their licence from the Earl Grey, at Fore Hamlet, to the new Flying Horse in the 1950s.
In 1974, this newspaper sent photographer David Kindred to the Waterford Road venue, where he met some of the regular customers and staff behind the bar.
Pictures show lots of laughs being had and the fashion of the time, with many men sporting longer hair.
Darts also features quite prominently in the photographs, with several people seen throwing arrows.
