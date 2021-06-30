News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Were you at this Ipswich pub in 1974?

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:30 AM June 30, 2021   
Plenty of laughs had on an evening Flying Horse Pub in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Plenty of laughs were had on an evening Flying Horse in 1974 - Credit: David Kindred

These pictures show pubgoers in Ipswich enjoying an evening at their local pub back in 1974. 

Behind the bar at Flying Horse Pub, Waterford Rd. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Drinkers behind the bar at Ipswich's Flying Horse pub - Credit: David Kindred

The Flying Horse, in the north of the town, has been a community hub since it opened in 1955. 

Flying Horse Pub, Waterford Rd, Ipswich 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The Flying Horse in Waterford Road, Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: David Kindred

Publicans transferred their licence from the Earl Grey, at Fore Hamlet, to the new Flying Horse in the 1950s.

In 1974, this newspaper sent photographer David Kindred to the Waterford Road venue, where he met some of the regular customers and staff behind the bar.

One of the many punters at the Flying Horse Pub in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

One of the many punters at the Flying Horse in 1974 - Credit: David Kindred

Pictures show lots of laughs being had and the fashion of the time, with many men sporting longer hair.

Flying Horse Pub, Waterford Rd, Ipswich 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The Flying Horse pub in Ipswich during an evening in the 1970s - Credit: David Kindred

You may also want to watch:

Darts also features quite prominently in the photographs, with several people seen throwing arrows.

Can you name someone you know in this picture from the Flying Horse Pub in 1974? Picture: DAVID KIND

Can you name someone you know in this picture from the Flying Horse in 1974? - Credit: David Kindred

What are your memories of the pub? Tell us by emailing newsroom@archant.co.uk

Can you name this duo, pictured at the pub in 1974? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Can you name this duo, pictured at the pub in 1974? - Credit: David Kindred

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Fans in Ipswich go wild as England beats Germany in Euros
  2. 2 'Ipswich will suffer': The faces of families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0
  3. 3 Haul of suspected black-market cigarettes found in Ipswich shop boiler
  1. 4 Truck firm 'excited' about £5million investment in HQ
  2. 5 Have your say on first 315 new homes being built at Brightwell Lakes
  3. 6 Suffolk mum named one of country's top female entrepreneurs
  4. 7 Four days of outdoor cinema and street food in town park this summer
  5. 8 Twins braving the shave after teacher and class mate diagnosed with cancer
  6. 9 20-year-old boat builder sets up shop at Pinmill
  7. 10 Neighbours describe 'devastating' blaze that destroyed family's home
Nostalgia
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The property on fire in Fleetwood Road, Felixstowe

Suffolk Live | Video

Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
front of ipswich magistrates court

Mobile hairdresser stole £3,000 from vulnerable customer

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Tesco Extra in Copdock. Reports of young drivers gathering and racing through Pinewood, disturbing r

Calls for zero tolerance as 'boy racers' return to Tesco car park

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The Willows care home in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Inspectors find 'not enough staff' working at Ipswich care home

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus