Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Jane Chambers, former Ipswich mayor, has died

PUBLISHED: 17:10 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 18 March 2019

Jane Chambers during a visit to her old school, Clifford Road, during her period as mayor of Ipswich. Picture: Archant

Jane Chambers during a visit to her old school, Clifford Road, during her period as mayor of Ipswich. Picture: Archant

Archant

Former Ipswich mayor Jane Chambers has died in Ipswich Hospital at the age of 69 after a short illness.

Mrs Chambers, a Liberal Democrat councillor at the borough from 2002-2011, was mayor of the town in 2010/11 and was also a county councillor from 2009-13.

She threw herself into public life despite suffering from a congenital dislocation of both her legs which meant she had to walk with crutches.

She entered politics and was elected for the Alexandra Ward and St Helen’s division of the county council when the Liberal Democrats attracted many votes during the first decade of the century.

During her period as mayor the town’s Regent theatre was refurbished and she was known for her energetic work in the community – she did not let her crutches slow her down.

After losing her council seats she remained a familiar figure in the town until the last few months.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Lorry sheds load of ball bearings at the Copdock Interchange

A1214. Picture: GOOGLE

Education is way out of drug-related crime

Paul Hannaford visited Northgate High School on his workshop tour of the country Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Plans for 24-bed head injury centre submitted to Borough Council

The Stephen Hawking Neuro Centre, is planned to be built in the Ravenswood part of Ipswich. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Lorry sheds load of ball bearings at the Copdock Interchange

A1214. Picture: GOOGLE

Education is way out of drug-related crime

Paul Hannaford visited Northgate High School on his workshop tour of the country Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Plans for 24-bed head injury centre submitted to Borough Council

The Stephen Hawking Neuro Centre, is planned to be built in the Ravenswood part of Ipswich. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Jane Chambers, former Ipswich mayor, has died

Jane Chambers during a visit to her old school, Clifford Road, during her period as mayor of Ipswich. Picture: Archant

‘We need to win every game now’ - Bree on Town’s slim survival hopes

James Bree looking to push the ball forwards in the second half against Nottingham Forest. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Chief executive to leave failing NSFT mental heath trust

Antek Lejk. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

‘Have a go’ firms urged, as awards’ entry deadline looms

Suffolk Business Awards 2018, held at The Hangar, Kesgrave Hall Picture: DAVID GARRAD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists