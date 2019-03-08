Jane Chambers, former Ipswich mayor, has died

Jane Chambers during a visit to her old school, Clifford Road, during her period as mayor of Ipswich. Picture: Archant Archant

Former Ipswich mayor Jane Chambers has died in Ipswich Hospital at the age of 69 after a short illness.

Mrs Chambers, a Liberal Democrat councillor at the borough from 2002-2011, was mayor of the town in 2010/11 and was also a county councillor from 2009-13.

She threw herself into public life despite suffering from a congenital dislocation of both her legs which meant she had to walk with crutches.

She entered politics and was elected for the Alexandra Ward and St Helen’s division of the county council when the Liberal Democrats attracted many votes during the first decade of the century.

During her period as mayor the town’s Regent theatre was refurbished and she was known for her energetic work in the community – she did not let her crutches slow her down.

After losing her council seats she remained a familiar figure in the town until the last few months.