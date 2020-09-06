Live music rocks The Box Tree
PUBLISHED: 16:23 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 06 September 2020
Charlotte Bond
Live music lovers enjoyed a day of sounds from around Suffolk as The Box Tree events venue - formerly Greshams - staged Music Day 2020.
Nearly 200 fans of all ages were able to sit back in specially zoned, Covid-19 regulation-friendly areas as local bands and singers including JS & The Lockerbillies, Chart Attack and Luke Fisher entertained them.
The festival is the first since the landmark venue rebranded itself as The Box Tree following the end of lockdown.
Operations manager Jamie Lee Smith said: “This event was always going to be a bit of a test for us to see if people would support the new name.
“Thankfully we have had very positive feedback since the rebrand, with some lovely comments from people who are supporting what we are doing, and that has proved to be the case today.
“It’s been a great event, the sun’s been out, people are dancing in their zones and really having a good time.”
