Gallery

Live music rocks The Box Tree

The Box Tree, formerly known as Greshams, hosted a music day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Live music lovers enjoyed a day of sounds from around Suffolk as The Box Tree events venue - formerly Greshams - staged Music Day 2020.

Tina Jeffery with James and Josh.

Nearly 200 fans of all ages were able to sit back in specially zoned, Covid-19 regulation-friendly areas as local bands and singers including JS & The Lockerbillies, Chart Attack and Luke Fisher entertained them.

The festival is the first since the landmark venue rebranded itself as The Box Tree following the end of lockdown.

Rob Barnes and Claire Jordans with their son Felix.

Operations manager Jamie Lee Smith said: “This event was always going to be a bit of a test for us to see if people would support the new name.

“Thankfully we have had very positive feedback since the rebrand, with some lovely comments from people who are supporting what we are doing, and that has proved to be the case today.

Liz Calder and Julie Newby.

“It’s been a great event, the sun’s been out, people are dancing in their zones and really having a good time.”

Hannah Walker from Fresh Start, with her day Philip Mohan.

The Box Tree, formerly known as Greshams, hosted a music day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Box Tree, formerly known as Greshams, hosted a music day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Caroline Grigor and Beth Brown.

Jon Barker owner of The Box Tree with Jamie Smith events manager.