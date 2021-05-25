Former Town stars talk about the glory days

Published: 3:22 PM May 25, 2021

Brian Hamilton, Russell Osman and Terry Butcher during the online event hosted by the Rotary Club of Felixstowe - Credit: ROTARY CLUB OF FELIXSTOWE

Three Ipswich Town stars of the 1970s and 80s relived the club's glory days during a special online chat.

Bryan Hamilton, Russell Osman and Terry Butcher spoke about their time at Portman Road when Town were a real power in the football world at the evening event hosted by the Rotary Club of Felixstowe.

Bryan Hamilton scores for Town against Norwich - Credit: OWEN HINES

Rotary spokesman Richard Bugg said: "As you can imagine they had some great stories to tell about the Bobby Robson years but they also had interesting personal experiences with Brian playing along Georgie Best, Russell appearing in the film ‘Escape to Victory’ with Michael Caine, Pele, and Bobby Moore, and Terry Butcher’s experience with Paul Gascoigne and also the international game in 1989 where he received a bloodied face, the photo of which appeared in every national and International sporting page.

Ipswich Town defenders Terry Butcher, left, and Russell Osman, right, on the attack against Manchester City at Portman road in November 1982 - Credit: ARCHANT

"Thereafter we had a question and answer session between the trio and the Rotary club of Felixstowe and their friends, it was a very interesting evening."

Proceeds from the event will go to the Ipswich Town former players charity.



