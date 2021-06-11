Fred. Olsen announces 16 sailings on two new ships

Published: 9:00 AM June 11, 2021

An artist's impression of the Fred. Olsen livery on its new Bolette cruise ship - Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Ipswich-based cruise liner Fred. Olsen has announced 16 sailings aboard its new Bolette and Borealis ships - with free all-inclusive drink packages on offer.

The new cruises include a 34-night sail to the Caribbean and a 15-night Mediterranean discovery, with the 16 new trips set to begin from early 2022.

Durations range from two to 38 nights, with shorter trips including a five-night scenic sail of Ireland and the opportunity to witness the Northern Lights in Iceland or the Norwegian fjords.

The cruise company has been unable to sail due to the coronavirus pandemic, with trips pushed back as a result of travel restrictions.

The Bolette and Borealis ships were bought last year from the Holland America Line despite the pandemic.

Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen, said the company "can't wait" to welcome guests on board the new ships next year.

She said: “Now, more than ever, people are dreaming of their holidays and yearning to get their travels booked in for 2022, and we have been working closely with our destination partners and the UK government when it comes to our future itineraries.

“Our journey planners have worked exceptionally hard in curating these new sailings, placing as much focus on the joy of the journey as the destinations themselves.

“Whether you want to explore the streets within the historic city walls of Dubrovnik, seek out the northern lights in Norway or gain an insight into many ancient civilisations on a longer voyage to the Caribbean and the Americas, there is sure to be a cruise to suit you."

The company is offering risk-free deposits on all new bookings for 2021, 2022 and 2023 and offers a "no quibbles refund" should cruises be cancelled.

Guests aboard the two new ships will also be given the option of free all-inclusive drinks or up to £250 per person to spend on board.

Ms Ward added: “These sailings will also be a great opportunity for us to showcase our new ships, which is why we are pleased to offer an all inclusive drinks package or on board spending credit, to help our guests make the most of the many newly-refurbished bars, lounges and facilities on board."