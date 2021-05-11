More than £23k raised in memory of mum who died 2 days after giving birth

Published: 7:04 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 7:09 PM May 11, 2021

Jessica Walden cuddles her new baby, Orla Anne Walden, shortly after her arrival on May 7 - Credit: Jack Walden

More than £23,000 has been raised for the family of a Bramford mother-of-two who tragically died 48 hours after giving birth.

Jessica Walden, of Bramford, gave birth to second daughter, Orla Anne Walden, on Friday, May 7 at Ipswich Hospital.

Shortly after Orla's birth Mrs Walden — who had suffered with complications towards the end of her pregnancy — was placed on life support after suffering a cardiac arrest and severe blood loss. She sadly died in the early hours of Sunday, May 9.

Mr Walden fondly remembers his wife looking "absolutely beautiful" on their wedding day - Credit: Heffs Photography

Following her death, Lois Sefton-Etheridge, who worked with Mrs Walden for the Body Shop at Home, started a JustGiving page which had raised £23,689 on Tuesday evening.

She said: "It was because of who she was and her personality that it's become what it has.

"People have been sharing it and other people have wanted to donate because they've heard about how she was.

"She just had that smile. She was always so happy and positive."

A walk is also being organised in memory of Mrs Walden from the Body Shop store in Ipswich to Bramford Village Green.

Ms Sefton-Etheridge said the walk is currently planned for June 21 and will go-ahead depending on coronavirus restrictions.

