Line-up announced for Ipswich library's music event

Singer Roma Manteiga Nicolson will be taking pat in the day - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Some of the Ipswich area's best singers and bands will be showcased at a special live music event next weekend.

Gainsborough Community Library is hosting the event on Saturday, August 20, to raise money to help towards improving the library’s garden space for the community to enjoy.

The line-up for the event is:

3pm to 3.30pm – Roma. A 16-year-old singer-songwriter who has helped raise over £18,000 for local charities. She is also a mental health and anti-bullying ambassador.

4pm to 4.45pm - Poor Man’s Vegas. A two-piece band from Ipswich, playing mostly indie and rock originals with a few covers thrown in.

5pm to 6pm - Belinda Gillett. A world-class indie-folk artist from Suffolk. Her admirers include Queen’s Brian May and folk-punk icon Jeffrey Lewis.

6pm to 7pm - Carl n Vik. Musician and producer Carl, also known as Beeba, performs deep and harmonious covers and originals with inspiration stemming from folk, rock, and reggae, with Viktoria, Hungarian vocalist, musician and song-writer.

Tickets are £5 each and can be purchased in advance - from TicketSource , via Gainsborough.library@suffolklibraries.co.uk or 01473 927270 - or on the door on the day.

The library is fundraising for a new garden room space for community groups and activities with feature window boxes and plants.

There will also be a bespoke 3D artwork raffle with raffle tickets available for £2 each. This event has been organised alongside Musical N.O.T.E.S and the Voices 4 Gainsborough group.