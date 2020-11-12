Gallery

Michael Aspel and Antiques Roadshow’s 2004 visit to Ipswich in Days Gone By

The queue outside the Corn Exchange, Ipswich for the Antiques Roadshow in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Do you remember when the Antiques Roadshow arrived in Ipswich in 2004?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Aspel presented Antiques Roadshow at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT Michael Aspel presented Antiques Roadshow at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Many people queued patiently outside the Corn Exchange to show their items to the experts and get a valuation.

BBC Antiques Roadshow at the Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT BBC Antiques Roadshow at the Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Presenter Michael Aspel arrived together with a team of leading antique and fine art specialists, who offered free advice and valuations.

Recording under way in the Corn Exchange as the Antiques Roadshow visited Ipswich in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT Recording under way in the Corn Exchange as the Antiques Roadshow visited Ipswich in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

MORE: Suffolk students get backstage pass to Antiques Roadshow

Did you take along a family heirloom or picture from your attic - and, if so, what was the verdict of the experts?

The BBC's Antiques Roadshow fills the Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT The BBC's Antiques Roadshow fills the Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

This was the show’s second visit to the town after it also took over the Corn Exchange for the day in 1985, when previous presenter Hugh Scully was at the helm. In 2020, it visited Ipswich again, for a socially distanced recording at Christchurch Mansion, this time hosted by Fiona Bruce.

The Antiques Roadshow in the Corn Exchange, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT The Antiques Roadshow in the Corn Exchange, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

MORE: When the Antiques Roadshow visited Ipswich in 1985

Antiques expert Henry Sandon talking to members of the public in the queue for the Antiques Roadshow at the Corn Exchange in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Antiques expert Henry Sandon talking to members of the public in the queue for the Antiques Roadshow at the Corn Exchange in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Other historic Suffolk locations where the roadshow has landed over the years include Helmingham Hall, Ickworth, Somerleyton Hall and Kentwell Hall.

Do you have memories of the Antiques Roadshow? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.