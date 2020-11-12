Michael Aspel and Antiques Roadshow’s 2004 visit to Ipswich in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 19:00 12 November 2020
Do you remember when the Antiques Roadshow arrived in Ipswich in 2004?
Many people queued patiently outside the Corn Exchange to show their items to the experts and get a valuation.
Presenter Michael Aspel arrived together with a team of leading antique and fine art specialists, who offered free advice and valuations.
Did you take along a family heirloom or picture from your attic - and, if so, what was the verdict of the experts?
This was the show’s second visit to the town after it also took over the Corn Exchange for the day in 1985, when previous presenter Hugh Scully was at the helm. In 2020, it visited Ipswich again, for a socially distanced recording at Christchurch Mansion, this time hosted by Fiona Bruce.
Other historic Suffolk locations where the roadshow has landed over the years include Helmingham Hall, Ickworth, Somerleyton Hall and Kentwell Hall.
