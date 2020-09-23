Were you at Northgate High School? See our Days Gone By gallery from 1970s and 80s
PUBLISHED: 18:00 23 September 2020
Were you a pupil at Northgate School in Ipswich in the 1970s and 1980s?
If so, you might spot yourself in our gallery of photos of students over the years.
Originally, there were two grammar schools, one for boys and one for girls, before they joined to become Northgate High School.
The school has now been a comprehensive for more than 50 years, with many thousands of pupils attending.
Our photos show a wide range of activities, from sports and drama to youngsters demonstrating their chemistry skills during an open day.
There is also a photo of Northgate students cycling on the Cornhill in 1985 - and one of a drama production at Northgate Grammar School for Boys in the 1960s.
What are your memories of Northgate over the years? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS. To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
