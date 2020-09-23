Nostalgia

Were you at Northgate High School? See our Days Gone By gallery from 1970s and 80s

Students showing off their chemistry skills during Northgate School's open day in 1975 Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT

Were you a pupil at Northgate School in Ipswich in the 1970s and 1980s?

Students of Northgate School rehearse their rendition of West Side Story in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT Students of Northgate School rehearse their rendition of West Side Story in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

If so, you might spot yourself in our gallery of photos of students over the years.

Students from Northgate High School compete in an Under 19s basketball match in 1982 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT Students from Northgate High School compete in an Under 19s basketball match in 1982 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Originally, there were two grammar schools, one for boys and one for girls, before they joined to become Northgate High School.

Northgate School holding a marathon for charity in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT Northgate School holding a marathon for charity in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

The school has now been a comprehensive for more than 50 years, with many thousands of pupils attending.

Pupils of Northgate School went on a sponsored run to raise money for charity in 1984 Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT Pupils of Northgate School went on a sponsored run to raise money for charity in 1984 Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT

Our photos show a wide range of activities, from sports and drama to youngsters demonstrating their chemistry skills during an open day.

Northgate High School, Ipswich, held a soccer marathon in January 1983 Picture: ARCHANT Northgate High School, Ipswich, held a soccer marathon in January 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

There is also a photo of Northgate students cycling on the Cornhill in 1985 - and one of a drama production at Northgate Grammar School for Boys in the 1960s.

STAR MEMORY FRAME NOSTALGIA Cyclists from Northgate High School, Ipswich, on the Cornhill in July 1985 Picture: ARCHANT STAR MEMORY FRAME NOSTALGIA Cyclists from Northgate High School, Ipswich, on the Cornhill in July 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

Northgate Grammar School for Boys' production of Sergeant Musgrave's Dance in December 1967 Picture: ARCHANT Northgate Grammar School for Boys' production of Sergeant Musgrave's Dance in December 1967 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch: