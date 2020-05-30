Quiz

Can you pass our mock GCSE maths exam?

With exam season in Suffolk’s schools hampered by coronavirus, we ask – could you pass a GCSE maths paper?

The exam season was due to begin in schools on May 11, running until June 17, although all GCSE exams were called off as a result of the lockdown.

Instead, pupils will be given grades calculated by taking their non-exam assessments and mock results into account.

Pupils’ prior attainment at key stage two will not be used to help calculate their grades however.

Nearly a third of students do not achieve a grade 4 (formerly a C grade) or above in their GCSE maths and English exams.

Grades are due to be announced on August 20, although could be released earlier.

Our quiz includes the kinds of questions found on foundation maths papers – so why not give it a go?