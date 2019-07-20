Sunshine and Showers

'The fish are sad' - Ipswich six-year-old sends letter to Boris and Jeremy over goldfish prizes

20 July, 2019 - 11:06
Six-year-old George Murray wrote to Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt. He has received a reply from Mr Hunt. Picture: SAM MURRAY

Six-year-old George Murray wrote to Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt. He has received a reply from Mr Hunt. Picture: SAM MURRAY

Sam Murray

As Britain's potential next leaders, they face never-ending demands to champion everything from Brexit, climate change and peace in the Middle East. But a letter from an Ipswich six-year-old calling for better treatment of goldfish appears to have caught the eye of both the UK's next possible prime ministers.

Six-year-old George Murray writing his letter to Boris Johnson. Picture: SAM MURRAYSix-year-old George Murray writing his letter to Boris Johnson. Picture: SAM MURRAY

Yet Jeremy Hunt has stolen a march on his rival with his quick reply pledging to "do my very best for the goldfish" - putting pressure on Boris Johnson to reveal his stance on something close little George Murray's heart.

The issue first started bugging George when he saw goldfish being given out as prizes at arcades on a visit to the seaside last year.

Even though staff at the amusement centre they visited explained it was above board, George told his mother Samantha Murray: "I'm not happy about this. The fish don't look happy about it."

Showing the zeal of potential future political campaigner, he would not let his strong views drop.

George Murray's letter to Boris Johnson. Picture: SAM MURRAYGeorge Murray's letter to Boris Johnson. Picture: SAM MURRAY

So when Ms Murray, a Conservative activist in Ipswich, said she would have the chance to see both Conservative leadership contenders at a hustings in Essex, George immediately seized the opportunity to take his cause to the most powerful people in the land.

Getting straight to the point, George wrote in his letter - complete with his own drawing of a goldfish - to both candidates: "My mum says you may be the boss of England.

"When you are the boss, can you stop sold fish being given as prizes at the seaside as the fish are sad."

Ms Murray gave the letter to Mr Johnson personally following Saturday, July 13's hustings.

Jeremy Hunt's reply to George Murray. He has received a reply from Mr Hunt. Picture: SAM MURRAYJeremy Hunt's reply to George Murray. He has received a reply from Mr Hunt. Picture: SAM MURRAY

While thanking George for the letter, the former London mayor remained tight-lipped about his position on the debate.

However after being passed George's letter by South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge, Mr Hunt has replied with a personal handwritten note - saying: "Thank you for your lovely letter. No-one has ever written to me about goldfish before!"

The current foreign secretary revealed that he "took enormous trouble to look after" three goldfish when he was George's age - even though he admitted that "a bit like Nemo, they would probably have been happier in the ocean!"

Sam Murray with Boris Johnson. Picture: SAM MURRAYSam Murray with Boris Johnson. Picture: SAM MURRAY

He signs off by saying: "Alongside my many other campaign promises I will of course do my very best for the goldfish" - before praising George for a "beautiful letter".

Ms Murray said of her son: "If he sees there's been an injustice done, he doesn't let it go until it's been dealt with.

"If he sees wrong in the world and I can't explain why, he wants to find a solution as to how he can make that right.

"I like the fact he wants to fix it."

George Murray pictured with Conservative activists. Picture: SAM MURRAYGeorge Murray pictured with Conservative activists. Picture: SAM MURRAY

She said she has no burning ambition for her son to go into politics but will support him with whatever path he chooses in the future.

However, she hopes he will continue to recognise the difference between right and wrong.

Of the leadership candidates, Ms Murray had decided to back Mr Hunt even before his surprise goldfish pledge - but says she understands the appeal Boris Johnson has amongst his supporters.

See the route grandfather took before he was fatally attacked

Cliver Wyard on CCTV footage Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Teenager ‘grabbed from behind’ and raped in town centre

Police are at the scene in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Property of the week - See around this stunning £1.1m 7-bedroom Victorian home in Ipswich

Highfield Lodge, Henley Road, Ipswich . Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGES

‘It’s absolutely nowhere near the level’ - Lambert on QPR’s reported £250,000 Judge bid

Alan Judge pictured after the Ipswich Town v Stoke City match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘The fish are sad’ – Ipswich six-year-old sends letter to Boris and Jeremy over goldfish prizes

Six-year-old George Murray wrote to Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt. He has received a reply from Mr Hunt. Picture: SAM MURRAY
