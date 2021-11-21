News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Prop maker celebrates successful Ghostbuster experience

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 7:00 PM November 21, 2021
Updated: 9:34 AM November 22, 2021
Prop Maker and ghostbusters enthusiast Lee Kiddie at Cineworld in Ipswich helping to promote the new

Prop Maker and ghostbusters enthusiast Lee Kiddie at Cineworld in Ipswich helping to promote the new ghostbusters film and raise money for children in need. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Fighting ghosts in the name of Children in Need has brought Ghostbusters fans young and old to Ipswich. 

Lee Kiddie teamed up with Ipswich Cineworld to offer an experience for cinema goers to celebrate the release of the newest film Ghostbusters: Afterlife and raise money for charity.

Mr Kiddie, 45, said: "It went better than we thought it would. We have had four and five-year-olds in their Ghostbuster costumes coming in to have their pictures with the pops and we had a gentleman who was 90.

"It's great to share that interest and talk about it. I was having a conversation with one guy and we had to stop as he was missing the film which started 10 minutes ago."

Prop Maker and ghostbusters enthusiast Lee Kiddie at Cineworld in Ipswich helping to promote the new

Prop Maker and ghostbusters enthusiast Lee Kiddie at Cineworld in Ipswich helping to promote the new ghostbusters film and raise money for children in need. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The prop maker is yet to know the final total from the day but was glad to raise money while chatting to film fans. 

Among the props, fans could pose with was his hand-made proton pack, which took Mr Kiddie two years to make, and a replica of the green slime ghost.

He said: "It's nice seeing the kids and the grown men putting on the proton pack and they cry because it's their childhood." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Eyewitnesses describe 'commotion' as cordon in place in town centre
  2. 2 Police given extra stop and search powers after Ipswich attack
  3. 3 Teenager assaulted in grounds of Ipswich church
  1. 4 Early Christmas present as pub gets £125k makeover
  2. 5 Jailed in Suffolk: These are the criminals sentenced in Suffolk this week
  3. 6 Stop and search order ends in Ipswich
  4. 7 Cold case detectives 'refuse to give up' on catching Karen's killer
  5. 8 Buzz still there for Fat Cat pub owner celebrating 25 years in charge
  6. 9 Praise as door-to-door Covid drive opens access to first time jab patients
  7. 10 Midwives raise their voices in demand for improved care

Fellow Ghosthead Crank came along to the experience on Sunday, dressed in the iconic boiler suit and proton packs.  

Prop Maker and ghostbusters enthusiast Lee Kiddie at Cineworld in Ipswich helping to promote the new

Prop Maker and ghostbusters enthusiast Lee Kiddie at Cineworld in Ipswich helping to promote the new ghostbusters film and raise money for children in need. Lee is joined by fellow Ghosthead Crank. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He said the series inspires people to get creative with their costumes without having to break the bank. 

Mr Kiddie said: "When I was a child, we didn't have a lot of money, so if I wanted something I would make it. I liked magic shows, so I would make my own props and then I moved into films. When I was 12 I made my own proton pack from Ghostbusters."

Mr Kiddie runs Moo Bag Props Hire – a not-for-profit business that makes replica film props for events whilst raising money for charity. 

Prop Maker and ghostbusters enthusiast Lee Kiddie at Cineworld in Ipswich helping to promote the new

Prop Maker and ghostbusters enthusiast Lee Kiddie at Cineworld in Ipswich helping to promote the new ghostbusters film and raise money for children in need. Lee is joined by fellow Ghosthead Crank. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The 45-year-old said he always tries to use recycled items in his makes which have included a life-size TARDIS and Dalek.

Mr Kiddie also gave a big thumbs up to the latest installment in the Ghostbusters franchise which came out in cinemas on Friday.

He said: "For a real die-hard fan to watch the last 15 minutes made the hairs on my arms stand up, I have never had that before.


Children in Need
Film
Charity Fundraiser
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The lorry overturned on the A14 from Felixstowe to Ipswich

A14 | Updated

Overturned lorry closes A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Education News

Former RE teacher to face trial over sex assault charges

Jane Hunt

person
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police concerned for welfare of missing 39-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Waterfront in snow

Is snow on the cards for Suffolk? Forecasters give their verdict

Timothy Bradford

person