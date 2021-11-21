Prop maker celebrates successful Ghostbuster experience
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Fighting ghosts in the name of Children in Need has brought Ghostbusters fans young and old to Ipswich.
Lee Kiddie teamed up with Ipswich Cineworld to offer an experience for cinema goers to celebrate the release of the newest film Ghostbusters: Afterlife and raise money for charity.
Mr Kiddie, 45, said: "It went better than we thought it would. We have had four and five-year-olds in their Ghostbuster costumes coming in to have their pictures with the pops and we had a gentleman who was 90.
"It's great to share that interest and talk about it. I was having a conversation with one guy and we had to stop as he was missing the film which started 10 minutes ago."
The prop maker is yet to know the final total from the day but was glad to raise money while chatting to film fans.
Among the props, fans could pose with was his hand-made proton pack, which took Mr Kiddie two years to make, and a replica of the green slime ghost.
He said: "It's nice seeing the kids and the grown men putting on the proton pack and they cry because it's their childhood."
Fellow Ghosthead Crank came along to the experience on Sunday, dressed in the iconic boiler suit and proton packs.
He said the series inspires people to get creative with their costumes without having to break the bank.
Mr Kiddie said: "When I was a child, we didn't have a lot of money, so if I wanted something I would make it. I liked magic shows, so I would make my own props and then I moved into films. When I was 12 I made my own proton pack from Ghostbusters."
Mr Kiddie runs Moo Bag Props Hire – a not-for-profit business that makes replica film props for events whilst raising money for charity.
The 45-year-old said he always tries to use recycled items in his makes which have included a life-size TARDIS and Dalek.
Mr Kiddie also gave a big thumbs up to the latest installment in the Ghostbusters franchise which came out in cinemas on Friday.
He said: "For a real die-hard fan to watch the last 15 minutes made the hairs on my arms stand up, I have never had that before.