How does a glittery roast dinner sound?

Glittery gravy at Chesnut Tree Farm Picture: FARMHOUSEINNS Archant

A carvery in Ipswich is adding extra Christmas sparkle to guests meals with their unique gravy.

The Chestnut Tree Farm in Ipswich is currently serving glittery gravy with their festive meals.

The carvery has taken their traditional Farmhouse Inn vegetarian gravy and infused it with fully edible glitter.

A spokesman for the carvery said: “Some customers were dubious about the creation to start with, but it’s our famous Farmhouse gravy with a dash of Christmas sparkle – what’s not to love! It has proven to be a real talking point among our guests with lots of people giving it a try.”

The glittery treat is available now and throughout the festive period. It is available to enjoy with a selection of traditional roast meats, seasonal vegetables, signature roast potatoes and giant Yorkshire puddings.

Ian Andrews, general manager at the Chestnut Tree Farm, said: “Our carveries are a firm favourite for the run up to Christmas, but this year we wanted to take the celebrations to a whole new level by making the UK’s most festive gravy.

“Christmas is all about decoration and sparkle, so we thought why not add a touch of this to our seasonal menu to spread some extra Christmas cheer. With the same great taste but with a dash of added shimmer, we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy our new glittery food innovation.”

