News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Farm shop and garden centre donates plants to Ipswich care home

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 10:00 AM April 2, 2021   
Goslings Farm's donation to Henley House care home, in Ipswich, included an array of different bulbs, seeds and plants

Goslings Farm's donation to Henley House care home, in Ipswich, included an array of different bulbs, seeds and plants - Credit: Greensleeves Care

A farm shop and garden centre has made a large donation of bulbs, plants and seeds to an Ipswich care home - to help its garden flourish in time for summer.

Henley House care home made the request for new plants in its garden to give residents a bright and colourful outdoor space, which helps their overall wellbeing.

After a long and hard winter, the garden at the Greensleeves Care home - which specialises in dementia care - was also said to need some attention.

Greensleeves Care said it was grateful for Goslings Farm's donation to Henley House in Ipswich

Greensleeves Care said it was grateful for Goslings Farm's donation to Henley House in Ipswich - Credit: Greensleeves Care

As well as family and friends responding to the home's Facebook call, Goslings Farm donated a huge variety of bulbs, plants and seeds from sunflowers, to lilies and gladioli.

Lyn Andrews, administrator at Henley House, said: “Our residents are so excited and grateful to have received these from Goslings Farm.

You may also want to watch:

"They have kindly donated such a wonderful array of flowers and this has promoted some wonderful memories for our residents when we were looking through them all. 

"We can’t wait to go and pay them a visit when we are allowed so we can say a big thank you to them - and to all of the relatives that have kindly donated gardening tools.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge
  2. 2 Heroic strangers deliver CPR in street and save Felixstowe man's life
  3. 3 Police close A14 after 'serious' accident
  1. 4 Man who dealt cannabis from caravan to pay off debt avoids jail
  2. 5 Ipswich is not alone in facing really tough times after pandemic
  3. 6 Car flips as two-vehicle crash blocks road in Felixstowe
  4. 7 Ipswich man accused of sexually assaulting toddler in street
  5. 8 Man being treated for serious injuries at scene of Ipswich incident
  6. 9 Man fined nearly £2k for fly-tipping over a tonne of waste in Ipswich
  7. 10 Burglar who stole iPhones and iPads from pawn shop is jailed

Residents have joined in planting the new bulbs and seeds.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Work to prevent the Orwell Bridge closing in high winds could be delayed until the spring. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Person in hospital after 7ft fall at Orwell Country Park

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Clive Wyard died of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain

Man to be charged with murder of Ipswich father who was found on driveway

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Clare and Scott Forrest of Milk Shed cafe Ipswich

Food and Drink

Swedish-style cafe opening near Ipswich

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Comments powered by Disqus