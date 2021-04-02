Farm shop and garden centre donates plants to Ipswich care home

Published: 10:00 AM April 2, 2021

Goslings Farm's donation to Henley House care home, in Ipswich, included an array of different bulbs, seeds and plants - Credit: Greensleeves Care

A farm shop and garden centre has made a large donation of bulbs, plants and seeds to an Ipswich care home - to help its garden flourish in time for summer.

Henley House care home made the request for new plants in its garden to give residents a bright and colourful outdoor space, which helps their overall wellbeing.

After a long and hard winter, the garden at the Greensleeves Care home - which specialises in dementia care - was also said to need some attention.

Greensleeves Care said it was grateful for Goslings Farm's donation to Henley House in Ipswich - Credit: Greensleeves Care

As well as family and friends responding to the home's Facebook call, Goslings Farm donated a huge variety of bulbs, plants and seeds from sunflowers, to lilies and gladioli.

Lyn Andrews, administrator at Henley House, said: “Our residents are so excited and grateful to have received these from Goslings Farm.

"They have kindly donated such a wonderful array of flowers and this has promoted some wonderful memories for our residents when we were looking through them all.

"We can’t wait to go and pay them a visit when we are allowed so we can say a big thank you to them - and to all of the relatives that have kindly donated gardening tools.”

Residents have joined in planting the new bulbs and seeds.