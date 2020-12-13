News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star Home > News

Three women taken to hospital after large fencing falls down in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:28 PM December 13, 2020    Updated: 10:11 PM December 13, 2020
Three women have been taken to hospital after fencing in Grafton Way fell on them 

Three women have been taken to hospital after fencing in Grafton Way fell on them - Credit: Google Maps

Three women were taken to hospital after large fencing fell onto them causing serious injuries. 

Suffolk police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service just after 6:30pm tonight, Sunday 13 December, to an incident on Grafton Way, opposite the McDonalds on Cardinal Park. 

Police have confirmed it is not related to the Junkyard Market. 

All three have been taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance. None of the injuries are thought to be life changing or life-threatening at this time.

A volunteer nurse from SARS also attended the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and enquiries are continuing.

The road will remain closed for the next few hours and motorists are asked to find alternative routes.

Most Read

  1. 1 What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?
  2. 2 Three women taken to hospital after large fencing falls down in Ipswich
  3. 3 Man who attacked another man with a machete among those jailed
  1. 4 All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich
  2. 5 11 people were living in 'extremely over-crowded' three-bedroom home
  3. 6 Spike in cases among the over-60s could be behind Ipswich virus rise
  4. 7 Can you spot yourself at Suffolk's Farmers Market in Ipswich?
  5. 8 Which Suffolk schools will end term a day early before Christmas under new rules?
  6. 9 Plans to convert 'unviable' grade II listed pub into family home submitted
  7. 10 Marathon challenge for 'inspirational' father of 14-month-old baby boy who died suddenly

Witnesses or anybody who was driving along Grafton Way around 6:30pm and who may have relevant dash-cam footage are asked to contact Ipswich CID quoting CAD 258 of 13 December.

Suffolk
Suffolk Live

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sin bar temporarily stripped of licence - as man arrested over alleged...

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Huge 8ft dead python found near Orwell Bridge

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

'Concern' as Ipswich Covid-19 rates rise above national average

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Arrest warrant issued for Kesgrave man accused of animal sex crimes

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus