Published: 9:28 PM December 13, 2020 Updated: 10:11 PM December 13, 2020

Three women have been taken to hospital after fencing in Grafton Way fell on them - Credit: Google Maps

Three women were taken to hospital after large fencing fell onto them causing serious injuries.

Suffolk police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service just after 6:30pm tonight, Sunday 13 December, to an incident on Grafton Way, opposite the McDonalds on Cardinal Park.

Police have confirmed it is not related to the Junkyard Market.

All three have been taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance. None of the injuries are thought to be life changing or life-threatening at this time.

A volunteer nurse from SARS also attended the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and enquiries are continuing.

The road will remain closed for the next few hours and motorists are asked to find alternative routes.

Witnesses or anybody who was driving along Grafton Way around 6:30pm and who may have relevant dash-cam footage are asked to contact Ipswich CID quoting CAD 258 of 13 December.