Great East Run called off permanently due to Covid pandemic

Hundreds of runners took part in the Great East Run 2019 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The organisers of the Great East Run have announced that the event will no longer be taking place.

The decision to cancel the Ipswich event in 2022 and in future years comes after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to repeatedly cancel forced on them by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

In a statement, organisers said: "It is with sadness that we announce the Great East Run will not take place in 2022 or in the future."

"Over the past 4 years we’ve worked incredibly hard with our partners to bring a first class Half Marathon event to Suffolk.

"From the first firing of the start gun in 2017 to the last finisher crossing the line in 2019, we’ve enormously enjoyed delivering the Great East Run and seeing thousands achieve their goals and raise significant funds for charity."

Runners at the Finish line of the Great East Run - Credit: Suffolk County Council

"Unfortunately, following the Covid enforced cancellations in 2020 and 2021, as well as ongoing operational challenges, it is no longer viable for us to stage the event.

"We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Suffolk County Council for their excellent support, Jaffa Run Club for their considerable expertise, and of course, to everyone who has taken part or supported the event."

It comes as the Great Eastern Swim based at Alton Water was also cancelled due to the presence of blue-green algae, which can be harmful to humans.