600 gather to celebrate spring in Ipswich woodland

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 5:15 PM May 4, 2022
Gerry Donlon event organiser and story teller

Gerry Donlon event organiser and story teller - Credit: Ipswich Wildlife Group

More than 600 attended a spring gathering in an Ipswich woodland to celebrate spring.

Large crowds gathered for Sping Wood Day, held in the wood east of Belstead. 

Hazel kazoo making 

Hazel kazoo making - Credit: Ipswich Wildlife Group

The event was organised by Ipswich Wildlife Group and the Friends of Belstead Brook Park along with the Greenways Countryside Project aimed to encourage local families to come out and enjoy the beautiful Spring Wood with its bluebells and other wildflowers.  

Maypole dance

Maypole dance - Credit: Ipswich Wildlife Group

James Baker, Greenways Countryside project manager, said: “We want more local people to experience the beauty of Spring Wood at this time of year, and appreciate all the work that our volunteers do to make the site so special.” 

Pole lathe

Pole lathe - Credit: Ipswich Wildlife Group

During the day, visitors could take part in four guided walks, a tree themed ‘Poetree’ walk, Maypole dancing, woodland sketching, face painting, making rush rafts and willow crowns as well as learn about local wildlife from groups and experts and lots more.  

Refreshments area

Refreshments area - Credit: Ipswich Wildlife Group

Cake and Revolution Women’s Institute group prepared delicious cakes for the participants. 

 25 local musicians, singers and artists provided live music as well as tribal dancing performance. 

Tribal dance 

Tribal dance - Credit: Ipswich Wildlife Group


Spring
Woodland
Ipswich News

