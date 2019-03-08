Heavy Showers

Ipswich pub launches 'Norwood Nachos'

PUBLISHED: 11:42 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 26 July 2019

The pub in Henley Road is famed for its football-themed menu items Picture: ARCHANT

The pub in Henley Road is famed for its football-themed menu items Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

They've already brought in the Big Mick and Paul Hurst Curry Wurst - and now kitchen staff at a town pub have been busy preparing a special dish for Ipswich Town's new striker.

Ipswich Town fans could be tucking into cheap nachos thanks to James Norwood Picture: ROSS HALLSIpswich Town fans could be tucking into cheap nachos thanks to James Norwood Picture: ROSS HALLS

Aptly named Norwood Nachos, the dish at Ipswich's Greyhound pub will reduce in price depending on how many goals James Norwood scores this season.

Starting off at £10 on the first home game against Sunderland, the price will lower to £9 if the goal-hungry man from East Sussex scores.

After bagging 10 goals, the price will lower to £8, before lowering again to £7 after banging in 15 for the Blues.

The price will lower by £1 again for 20 and 25 goals respectively, before finally reaching £4 if he fires in 30.

The new nachos have been named 'Norwood Nachos' and are available from The Greyhound pub Picture: ROSS HALLSThe new nachos have been named 'Norwood Nachos' and are available from The Greyhound pub Picture: ROSS HALLS

This isn't the first time the Henley Road pub has brought Town names onto the menu, with the Big Mick Burger, the short-lived Paul Hurst Curry Wurst and the Paul Lambembert Burger all proving popular.

The latter, a lamb and herb burger with Camembert cheese and cranberry, will run alongside Norwood Nachos.

Landlord Dan Lightfoot couldn't resist another bit of fun, although did admit it may make a dent in his wallet.

Mr Lightfoot said: "I'm risking a small fortune here. On the one hand, like every other Ipswich fan, I want James Norwood to score a hatful.

"But on the other hand, I've got a family of my own to feed, so can't afford to be giving away pub food like this.

"I can just about cope if he gets to 25 goals by April."

The dish, described as coming as a "bumper-sized" serving, is available both with meat or as a vegetarian option, topped with chilli, melted cheese and gherkin.

Only available on home games, the Mexican-inspired snack makes its debut on Saturday, August 10 as Portman Road welcomes League One football.

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help 'miracle' child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Pub in Ipswich town centre where Ed Sheeran played is set to reopen

The new landlords of The Swan Inn, a venue where a young Ed Sheeran performed, are David and Amanda Fisher who aim to breathe new life into the Ipswich pub and re-open it during August. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich bus consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

'A scandal' – £31m spent on academy transfers included £550k to takeover failing Ipswich school

Paradigm Trust chief executive Bill Holledge at Ipswich Academy Picture: JASON NOBLE

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues tell QPR that Judge will cost £750k

Alan Judge claps to the fans during the Ipswich Town open day training Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich pub launches 'Norwood Nachos'

The pub in Henley Road is famed for its football-themed menu items Picture: ARCHANT

Yellow weather warning for heavy rain this weekend

The MET Office has issued a warning for heavy rain this weekend - which could cause flooding Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
