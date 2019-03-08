Ipswich pub launches 'Norwood Nachos'

They've already brought in the Big Mick and Paul Hurst Curry Wurst - and now kitchen staff at a town pub have been busy preparing a special dish for Ipswich Town's new striker.

Ipswich Town fans could be tucking into cheap nachos thanks to James Norwood Picture: ROSS HALLS Ipswich Town fans could be tucking into cheap nachos thanks to James Norwood Picture: ROSS HALLS

Aptly named Norwood Nachos, the dish at Ipswich's Greyhound pub will reduce in price depending on how many goals James Norwood scores this season.

Starting off at £10 on the first home game against Sunderland, the price will lower to £9 if the goal-hungry man from East Sussex scores.

After bagging 10 goals, the price will lower to £8, before lowering again to £7 after banging in 15 for the Blues.

The price will lower by £1 again for 20 and 25 goals respectively, before finally reaching £4 if he fires in 30.

The new nachos have been named 'Norwood Nachos' and are available from The Greyhound pub Picture: ROSS HALLS The new nachos have been named 'Norwood Nachos' and are available from The Greyhound pub Picture: ROSS HALLS

This isn't the first time the Henley Road pub has brought Town names onto the menu, with the Big Mick Burger, the short-lived Paul Hurst Curry Wurst and the Paul Lambembert Burger all proving popular.

The latter, a lamb and herb burger with Camembert cheese and cranberry, will run alongside Norwood Nachos.

Landlord Dan Lightfoot couldn't resist another bit of fun, although did admit it may make a dent in his wallet.

Mr Lightfoot said: "I'm risking a small fortune here. On the one hand, like every other Ipswich fan, I want James Norwood to score a hatful.

"But on the other hand, I've got a family of my own to feed, so can't afford to be giving away pub food like this.

"I can just about cope if he gets to 25 goals by April."

The dish, described as coming as a "bumper-sized" serving, is available both with meat or as a vegetarian option, topped with chilli, melted cheese and gherkin.

Only available on home games, the Mexican-inspired snack makes its debut on Saturday, August 10 as Portman Road welcomes League One football.