Young gull rescued from netting in Ipswich town centre
Published: 12:00 PM June 14, 2021
- Credit: Linda Bohea/iWitness
Firefighters were called to rescue a young gull caught in netting in Ipswich town centre.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the gull was caught in netting two storeys up, on a building in Queen Street.
Following a call at 10.36am today (Monday, June 14), a crew was sent from Princes Street.
The young gull was untangled from the netting on the office building and reunited with its parents.
