Young gull rescued from netting in Ipswich town centre

Judy Rimmer

Published: 12:00 PM June 14, 2021   
A young gull with its mother

A young gull, similar to the one pictured here, was disentangled from netting in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Linda Bohea/iWitness

Firefighters were called to rescue a young gull caught in netting in Ipswich town centre.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the gull was caught in netting two storeys up, on a building in Queen Street.  

Following a call at 10.36am today (Monday, June 14), a crew was sent from Princes Street.

The young gull was untangled from the netting on the office building and reunited with its parents.

