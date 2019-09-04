E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mother speaks out about daughter Rebecca's life-saving legacy

04 September, 2019 - 19:30
Julie's daughter Rebecca died from an undiagnosed heart condition almost ten years ago PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Julie's daughter Rebecca died from an undiagnosed heart condition almost ten years ago PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

The mother of a nursery teacher who died suddenly from a rare undiagnosed heart condition almost ten years ago has spoken of her daughter's lifesaving legacy.

Rebecca Phillips, who collapsed and died from an undiagnosed heart condition Picture: CONTRIBUTEDRebecca Phillips, who collapsed and died from an undiagnosed heart condition Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Rebecca Phillips was just 25 years old when she collapsed at a birthday party at Hadleigh Football Club in November 2010.

She was rushed to hospital but passed away hours later.

Tests later revealed Rebecca had Arrhthmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC), a rare genetic condition that causes a chamber in the heart to become thin and stretched, disrupting blood flow, the same condition that claimed the life of Premiership footballer Patrice Muamba.

Since her death, Rebecca's mother Julie and her family have helped raise thousands for heart charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) as well of raising money to fund defibrillators in Hadleigh.

Julie Phillips has been raising money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY). PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEJulie Phillips has been raising money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY). PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Julie said Rebecca's tragic death has left a 'bitter-sweet' legacy - as the money and awareness raised has saved the lives of many, including her own father.

She said: "We had more than 100 youngsters from the age of 14 to 34 screened in Hadleigh. Of these, four were picked up with heart conditions and were referred to hospital.

"My two nieces have what Rebecca had and have now had operations to help their heart if it stops. My brother has also got it.

"It is hard because you think why couldn't Rebecca have found out about it before it happened.

Rebecca Phillips' mother Julie says heart screenings funded by colelctions in gher memory identified unknown heart conditions in four youngsters Picture: CONTRIBUTEDRebecca Phillips' mother Julie says heart screenings funded by colelctions in gher memory identified unknown heart conditions in four youngsters Picture: CONTRIBUTED

"But it would have been some other family who have gone through what we have been through. It is bitter sweet really.

"Her dad also had a heart condition picked up because of screening so she has saved her dad too."

Julie said it had been heart-breaking having to start a new life without Rebecca.

She said: "She had no signs of symptoms, she had lost lots of weight and was feeling fine.

The family of Rebecca Phillips have raised thousands of pounds for heart cjarity CRY since her death Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe family of Rebecca Phillips have raised thousands of pounds for heart cjarity CRY since her death Picture: CONTRIBUTED

"She had just met her first true love and was very happy - and then she just went.

"They promised me she didn't suffer, that it was like the electrics in her heart switching off.

"It has been horrendous since she died. It has been like starting a whole new life again without her. You will be having a good day, trying to think of all the happy memories we had together, and then her song will come on the radio and it takes your breath away and you realise you will never see her again."

'We were determined to help prevent other parents from going through the devastation we have'

Since her daughter's death, Julie and her family have helped raise more than £10,000 for charity in her memory.

Soon after the tragedy, more than £8,000 was raised through a Facebook fundraising appeal to pay for heart screenings in Hadleigh through heart charity CRY.

A children's playtime and family evening was later held in Rebecca's memory at the Brewers Arms in Polstead - one of her favourite places.

Due to her Parkinson's disease, Rebecca's mother Julie has found it hard to keep up with fundraising but has recently been helped by Sharon Topple, of STE Independent Celebrant and Events, who recently assisted her host another fundraiser at the pub.

Julie said: "The shock and heartbreak of losing a child is devastating, you just don't think of outliving your children. We were determined to help prevent other parents from going through the devastation we have so decided to raise funds for CRY."

For more information on Cardiac Risk in the Young see here.

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

‘He died for six minutes’ – Ian meets heroes that saved him

Ian Clarke and his partner Marina Keevil with the people that saved Ian's life. L-R James Brewer, Sam Hunnibell,Marina Keevil, Ian Clarke,Nigel Watts, John Rawlinson, Michael Watts Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have you been snapped celebrating Town’s latest win at Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

‘He died for six minutes’ – Ian meets heroes that saved him

Ian Clarke and his partner Marina Keevil with the people that saved Ian's life. L-R James Brewer, Sam Hunnibell,Marina Keevil, Ian Clarke,Nigel Watts, John Rawlinson, Michael Watts Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have you been snapped celebrating Town’s latest win at Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich man jailed and banned from keeping animals for life after shocking RSPCA discovery

The Ipswich man has been banned for life from keeping any animals. Picture: RSPCA

Ignore eBay, says council – as souvenirs from Ed Sheeran exhibition in Ipswich attract huge mark-ups

The Ed Sheeran, Made in Suffolk catalogue has proved very popular on EBay Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mother speaks out about daughter Rebecca’s life-saving legacy

Julie's daughter Rebecca died from an undiagnosed heart condition almost ten years ago PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Iversen on joing the Witches: ‘It wasn’t something I hesitated to do’

New signing Niels-Kristian Iversen checks out the Foxhall circuit ahead of the Ipswich v Poole meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Body found in search for missing Suffolk man

Suffolk police has confirmed a body has been found in the search for missing Melton man David Jenkins Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists