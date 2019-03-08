Streets of gold in Ipswich? Here’s our Picture of the Week winner

Sunny

PUBLISHED: 08:00 05 April 2019

The streets of Ipswich are paved with gold in our latest Picture of the Week winner. Pictures: JEN MALTBY

The streets of Ipswich are paved with gold in our latest Picture of the Week winner. Pictures: JEN MALTBY

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.

The streets of Ipswich are paved with gold, according to the winner of this week’s Ipswich Picture of the Week competition.

Instagram snapper Jen Maltby (@High_On_Haiku) took the early morning picture on Elm Street, near to the St Mary at the Elms church after noticing a gold tint to the usual grey tarmac road.

She said: “I think everyone else had their heads down and hadn’t noticed the streets paved with gold!”

A fan of haikus, a style of Japanese poetry using 17 syllables, she captioned the picture: “When April showers, wash away streets paved with gold, keep calm, carry on.”

Entries are now open for next week’s instalment of our weekly Instagram competition, where we share the lucky winner’s picture on our Instagram, website and here in the newspaper.

To enter, post your picture on Instagram with the #IpswichPOTW before next Thursday’s deadline, April 11.

