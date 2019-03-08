Streets of gold in Ipswich? Here’s our Picture of the Week winner

The streets of Ipswich are paved with gold in our latest Picture of the Week winner. Pictures: JEN MALTBY

The streets of Ipswich are paved with gold, according to the winner of this week’s Ipswich Picture of the Week competition.

Instagram snapper Jen Maltby (@High_On_Haiku) took the early morning picture on Elm Street, near to the St Mary at the Elms church after noticing a gold tint to the usual grey tarmac road.

She said: “I think everyone else had their heads down and hadn’t noticed the streets paved with gold!”

A fan of haikus, a style of Japanese poetry using 17 syllables, she captioned the picture: “When April showers, wash away streets paved with gold, keep calm, carry on.”

