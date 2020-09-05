E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Go-ahead for new delicatessen and cafe to help town centre viability

PUBLISHED: 11:59 06 September 2020

The latest designs for the Seaview Deli & Cafe at Felixstowe Image: MATT KUBOT/ARCHITECT-4U

The latest designs for the Seaview Deli & Cafe at Felixstowe Image: MATT KUBOT/ARCHITECT-4U

Archant

Proposals to convert a shop to create new continental delicatessen with café area have been approved by planners.

The former antique shop in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, which will become a cafe and flats Picture: RICHARD CORNWELLThe former antique shop in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, which will become a cafe and flats Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

The project will also include two new two-bed flats in the upper floors of the premises.

East Suffolk Council planning case officer Alexis Bruns said although the shop is located on the boundary of the designated prime shopping area in Felixstowe, “the change of use of the site from retail to restaurant would not be detrimental to the wider shopping area of Hamilton Road and would help to create a more healthy and viable town centre”.

The premises were for decades home to menswear shop Coes, which relocated a few years ago to a unit in the central stretch of Hamilton Road, and more recently has been home to Felixstowe Community Radio and has also been an antiques shop.

Now the property owner Mateusz Kubot, of Ipswich, is to create the The Seaview Deli and Café in the building, which is sited in a prime position at the bottom of Hamilton Road, at the top of Bent Hill.

Mr Kubot said he is excited about the venture which “will bring something new and different” to the town and cannot wait to see construction start

He said: “Myself and my wife Monika are now planning to open the new European delicatessen and café in the spring of 2021 and until then we welcome our loyal customers and invite new customers to current premises at 10 Orwell Road.

“Two new two-bedroom flats with amazing location and sea views are planned to be ready in quarter two 2021.

You may also want to watch:

“When we are on site people are approaching us and asking what will it be and when will we open, giving us positive thoughts. We are glad to have so many positive and supportive people around us. Thank you to the whole town for all kind words. We have recently moved from Ipswich to Felixstowe to be closer to our business and we feel very lucky to live in such a beautiful place.

“We also wanted to pass big thank you to our architect Adrianna Tyrek from Architect-4u Ltd for amazing work and ongoing support with this project.”

He will renovate the whole building, and add two roof dormers facing the sea, and on the back of the property add a small single storey extension to accommodate customer and staff toilets.

The coffee shop will create four new jobs. It would open from 8am to 6pm Mondays to Saturdays and 9am to 3pm on Sundays.

Felixstowe Town Council has welcomed the application which it says “would further underpin the town centre and tourism offer”.

The council said: “Members carefully considered the proposals in respect of the Conservation Area and on balance felt that the scheme would be an apropriate evolution of this building and enhance the Conservation Area as a whole.”

At present, Hamilton Road has 27 premises – about one in six – that are cafés, restaurants or offer takeaway food. There are a further 10 in adjoining streets.

Two other applications have been granted planning permission in Hamilton Road recently.

Hasan Kaymak has been granted consent to change the former Sweet Hut into a café, while JD Wetherspoon has consent for a public house with restaurant on the site of the former Central Surgery.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Go-ahead for new delicatessen and cafe to help town centre viability

The latest designs for the Seaview Deli & Cafe at Felixstowe Image: MATT KUBOT/ARCHITECT-4U

Sunday Snap: Chambers’ message, Toto’s NFL move, and Sears passing two Town icons and a legend

Freddie Sears is congratulated by Andre Dozzell and Aaron Drinan after scoring his second and Town's third in the 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

WATCH! Town’s 3 goals on their way to victory over Bristol Rovers

Freddie Sears and Gwion Edwards bump fists at the end of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘There is no doubt in my mind that this is the year! 100 points 100 goals!’ - Town fans react as Blues beat Bristol Rovers on opening day

Luke Chambers is congratulated by Teddy Bishop, Alan Judge and Toto Nsiala after his header put Ipswich Town 2-0 up against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Five weeks of roadworks set to start in town centre

Felixstowe town centre is set for roadworks according to Suffollk Highways Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL