Go-ahead for new delicatessen and cafe to help town centre viability

The latest designs for the Seaview Deli & Cafe at Felixstowe

Proposals to convert a shop to create new continental delicatessen with café area have been approved by planners.

The former antique shop in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, which will become a cafe and flats

The project will also include two new two-bed flats in the upper floors of the premises.

East Suffolk Council planning case officer Alexis Bruns said although the shop is located on the boundary of the designated prime shopping area in Felixstowe, “the change of use of the site from retail to restaurant would not be detrimental to the wider shopping area of Hamilton Road and would help to create a more healthy and viable town centre”.

The premises were for decades home to menswear shop Coes, which relocated a few years ago to a unit in the central stretch of Hamilton Road, and more recently has been home to Felixstowe Community Radio and has also been an antiques shop.

Now the property owner Mateusz Kubot, of Ipswich, is to create the The Seaview Deli and Café in the building, which is sited in a prime position at the bottom of Hamilton Road, at the top of Bent Hill.

Mr Kubot said he is excited about the venture which “will bring something new and different” to the town and cannot wait to see construction start

He said: “Myself and my wife Monika are now planning to open the new European delicatessen and café in the spring of 2021 and until then we welcome our loyal customers and invite new customers to current premises at 10 Orwell Road.

“Two new two-bedroom flats with amazing location and sea views are planned to be ready in quarter two 2021.

“When we are on site people are approaching us and asking what will it be and when will we open, giving us positive thoughts. We are glad to have so many positive and supportive people around us. Thank you to the whole town for all kind words. We have recently moved from Ipswich to Felixstowe to be closer to our business and we feel very lucky to live in such a beautiful place.

“We also wanted to pass big thank you to our architect Adrianna Tyrek from Architect-4u Ltd for amazing work and ongoing support with this project.”

He will renovate the whole building, and add two roof dormers facing the sea, and on the back of the property add a small single storey extension to accommodate customer and staff toilets.

The coffee shop will create four new jobs. It would open from 8am to 6pm Mondays to Saturdays and 9am to 3pm on Sundays.

Felixstowe Town Council has welcomed the application which it says “would further underpin the town centre and tourism offer”.

The council said: “Members carefully considered the proposals in respect of the Conservation Area and on balance felt that the scheme would be an apropriate evolution of this building and enhance the Conservation Area as a whole.”

At present, Hamilton Road has 27 premises – about one in six – that are cafés, restaurants or offer takeaway food. There are a further 10 in adjoining streets.

Two other applications have been granted planning permission in Hamilton Road recently.

Hasan Kaymak has been granted consent to change the former Sweet Hut into a café, while JD Wetherspoon has consent for a public house with restaurant on the site of the former Central Surgery.