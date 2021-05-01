Go-ahead for stunning property to be resort's newest wedding venue

Published: 7:00 PM May 1, 2021

It's all systems go for Felixstowe's newest wedding venue - with couples now permitted to stage their special day in the stunning surroundings of Harvest House.

East Suffolk Council granted consent for the former ‘millionaires hotel’ to be used for weddings, leaving just one last hurdle to overcome - the marriage licence.

Claire Agnew, manager of CMA Events Limited, the management team behind Harvest House Weddings, said the licence had now been granted, meaning the grade two listed building will be open for weddings from July and couples could start moving forward with their wedding plans.

Claire, who has more than 20 years of experience in the wedding industry, said: "I am looking forward to being able to share this beautiful building with some very lovely couples.

"Interest in Harvest House Weddings has been incredibly positive, we are so lucky to have such a beautiful building in the heart of Felixstowe.”

The stunning Edwardian interior rooms of the former Felix Hotel, including the Palm Court and Grand Dining Hall, will be able to cater for 100-plus guests.

The venue - which was converted into 50-plus retirement flats in the 1980s – will be able to host weddings and civil ceremonies and wedding breakfasts and after parties.

To accommodate guests, Harvest House Ltd has agreed to create an overspill car park on a grassed area of its own grounds.

The clifftop building was built in 1903 as the luxury Felix Hotel, serving the rich and famous from far and wide as a holiday accommodation. Before conversion to flats it was used as offices for Fisons and Norsk Hydro.



