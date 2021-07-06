Lifeboat crews rescue pair after yacht becomes stranded off Suffolk coast
Lifeboat crews were called out to rescue two people on board a yacht that had become stranded off the coast of Felixstowe.
Harwich RNLI volunteers were dispatched after receiving a callout at around 5.45pm on Monday.
The yacht was unable to take on water and had broken down half a mile off the Suffolk coast.
The callout was Harwich RNLI's 41st of the year.
A spokesman for Harwich RNLI said: "Shortly after arriving on scene, we confirmed there were only two people on board who needed no medical assistance.
"After talking with the skipper it was soon discovered the yacht was no longer taking on water, but the engine was unable to be used, and the sails were also damaged.
"It was therefore decided to take the yacht, which was 9m in length, under tow, due to the risk of running aground.
"We towed it into the lock at nearby Shotley Marina, where the yacht and crew were handed over to the care of the Holbrook Coastguard team."