7 steps to add to your daily oral hygiene routine for healthy teeth and gums

Published: 5:16 PM October 22, 2021

Establishing a proper oral hygiene routine that you can repeat every morning and evening is the best way to care for your teeth and gums and maintain a stunning smile. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Our smile is one of our most important features. It’s how we’re able to communicate with others, express ourselves, ease tension and even improve our health.

Smiling releases endorphins that help to reduce our blood pressure, pains and aches, as well as boost our immune system. Therefore, knowing how to care for and maintain good dental health is essential to our wellbeing.

To find out more, we chat with Dr Petya Chaprazova from the dentistry team at the Dental Art Implant Clinics. Below she shares seven simple steps everyone can follow for healthy teeth and gums.

1. Maintain a proper oral hygiene routine

“I recommend brushing your teeth for at least two minutes twice a day and paying special attention to reach all areas of the mouth, including the backs of your teeth, the gum line and tongue,” Petya says.

Use gentle strokes when flossing to avoid hurting your gums. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Establish a routine that works for you, that you can repeat every morning and evening. This is one of the best ways to maintain a glowing smile, and prevent other dental issues such as periodontal (gum) diseases and tooth decay.

2. Switch to a clean section of floss every time you move to a new tooth

Part of establishing a correct dental hygiene routine is knowing how to use your equipment.

“When flossing you should use a good amount, roughly 5cm. You can then wrap this around your thumb and index finger for a good motion,” Petya explains.

Slide the floss up and down around each tooth, moving gently to avoid cuts or injury. Be sure to use a different area of floss for each part you clean, for better results.

Check the label on the bottle to find out how much mouthwash you should use and if it needs to be diluted by water. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Use an appropriate amount of mouthwash

It can sometimes be hard to know how much mouthwash you should use and for how long.

“Follow the instructions on the label, or if not a good rule of thumb, is to fill the bottle cap that comes on the mouthwash. You should swill the solution around your mouth for 30 seconds before spitting it out,” Petya says.

Some mouthwashes may require you to dilute them with water. It’s best to check the bottle before application.

4. Stick to a healthy diet

Nutrition also plays a vital role in helping you to care for your teeth and gums. By adding certain foods to your diet, such as leafy greens, nuts and berries, you can strengthen your oral health.

“These foods are packed with nutrients and calcium, necessary for healthy teeth and gums,” Petya says. “You should also avoid consuming too many acidic fizzy drinks and sugary foods as these can erode the enamel that protects your teeth.”

5. Visit your dentist at least twice a year

“Receiving regular dental check-ups will help ensure proper oral hygiene is maintained. Your dentist can advise what changes you can make to your routine to better care for your teeth and gums,” Petya shares.

Dental implant surgery can restore the look and the functionality of missing natural teeth. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Seek dental implant treatment to restore the look and feel of your teeth

“One of the most common dental issues we treat our patients for is tooth loss,” says Petya.

Tooth loss can result in changes to your facial structure and cause your jawbone to shrink, making you appear older. It can also lead to an improper bite distribution, putting additional strain on your natural teeth and causing irreparable damage.

“This is why it’s best to address these issues as soon as possible. With the help of dental implant treatment, we can help restore the look and the functionality of the missing natural teeth,” Petya says.

7. Book a consultation at Dental Art Implant Clinics to restore confidence in your smile

Dental Art Implant Clinics can offer you advice about how to improve your smile. Using orthodontic treatments such as Invisalign, they can straighten your teeth and address cosmetic issues such as teeth discolouration, chipped teeth or gaps with the help of veneers.

“Using the latest dental implant treatment methods and technologies, our team of dental experts can address a wide range of dental problems,” Petya says. “We can help you feel at your very best and ensure you have the confidence to share your smile with the world.”

To find out more about caring for your teeth and looking after your smile, visit dentalartimplantclinic.co.uk.