Woman born with Apert syndrome completes bucket list climb

Amy Baxter completed her 300m climb at clip 'n' climb in Ipswich. Left to right: Jamie Colcomb, Tom White, Amy Baxter, Gina Broad and Georgie Lilburn - Credit: Tom Cann

A "dedicated" and "determined" woman who has undergone life-changing operations for her disability has completed her climbing challenge dream.

Amy Baxter, from Ipswich, had on her bucket list the goal to climb 300m in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital where she has received treatment for 25 years.

The 29-year-old was born with Apert Syndrome, which is when the brain does not fuse properly before birth, causing anomalies with the skull, face and limbs.

Amy climbed 300m to raise money for Great Ormond Street, where she spent much of her life. - Credit: Tom Cann

For more than two decades Amy has received care and had major surgery done on her hands, head, legs and stomach.

She said: "I have found this very difficult, but I am still alive and still here.

"I wanted to do this to say thanks to Great Ormond Street Hospital for all the work they are doing, and for all the times they have helped me in my life.

Amy had to climb five 10m walls to reach her goal - Credit: Tom Cann

"I have spent a lot of time in the hospital, I have had life-changing operations, and they have supported me through it all."

Gina Broad from MENCAP said: "It has been fantastic to watch her.

"She is very determined. You say to her are you sure you want to do that climb, and she just goes for it.

Amy was helped by instructor Tom through the last 50m - Credit: Tom Cann

"To see her do that and have fun, and achieve that is fantastic."

MENCAP provide services to people with disabilities, helping them set targets and achieve them, with the mission of making the UK the best place to live for people with learning disabilities.

Clip 'n' Climb in Ipswich, provide SEND sessions twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with a dedicated coach providing one-to-one support should they need it, as well as turning music down and making it a calmer place for people with autism.

Georgie Lilburn, general manager at Clip 'n' Climb said: "It has been fantastic to see Amy.

"She is a really dedicated human. You can tell it is a hard experience for her, but to see someone with a big smile on her face, after everything she has been through, it is fantastic to work with someone that has the ambition she has."

Amy Baxter was born with Apert Syndrome, and has had multiple operations and surgeries - Credit: Tom Cann

Jamie Colcomb, a climbing instructor who worked closely with Amy said: "It is extremely rewarding to see this.

"Her sense of humour is brilliant too, she is always giving me grief and stick and she was amazing to work with."