Here are the latest crop of babies born in Suffolk during the past year of lockdown.
Archie David William Hermon, born January 20, 2021
- Credit: Family of Archie Hermon
Finley Robert Haskell, born January 21, 2021
- Credit: Family of Finley Robert Haskell
Tommy, born February 2020
- Credit: Supplied by Family
We have run a series of galleries showcasing the beautiful babies born over the past 12 months.
Jack Arthur Clifford, born January 13, 2021
- Credit: Family of Jack Clifford
Those who were born this time last year have spent nearly their whole lives under some form of lockdown restrictions while those born in the past few weeks have barely left their homes thanks to Covid and the wet and then snowy weather we have seen.
River Thornton, born January 18, 2021
- Credit: Family of River Thornton
Kenzie Norton born January 19, 2021
- Credit: Family of Kenzie Norton
We wanted to give new parents the opportunity to show the world their new additions from the safety of their own homes during these strange times.
Maddison Anne Porter, born January 13, 2021
- Credit: Family of Maddison Porter
Today we have a selection of babies born over the past year - and we want to say a big congratulations to all our new parents.
Kingsley Adam Gillespie, born November 6, 2020
- Credit: Family of Kingsley Gillespie
Holly Louise Brunning, born December 18, 2020
- Credit: Family of Holly Brunning
Ava-Grace Dolly Clarke born January 4, 2021
- Credit: Family of Ava-Grace Clarke
