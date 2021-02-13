News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Introducing the latest babies born in lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Natalie Sadler

Published: 4:32 PM February 13, 2021    Updated: 5:49 PM February 13, 2021
Baby in floral babygrow

Millie Grace Austin born January 8, 2021 - Credit: Family of Millie Austin

Here are the latest crop of babies born in Suffolk during the past year of lockdown. 

Baby in black and white

Archie David William Hermon, born January 20, 2021 - Credit: Family of Archie Hermon

Baby in blue grow

Finley Robert Haskell, born January 21, 2021 - Credit: Family of Finley Robert Haskell




Smiley baby in Ipswich Town top

Tommy, born February 2020 - Credit: Supplied by Family

We have run a series of galleries showcasing the beautiful babies born over the past 12 months.

Baby in hospital having checks

Jack Arthur Clifford, born January 13, 2021 - Credit: Family of Jack Clifford

Those who were born this time last year have spent nearly their whole lives under some form of lockdown restrictions while those born in the past few weeks have barely left their homes thanks to Covid and the wet and then snowy weather we have seen.

Baby river on play mat

River Thornton, born January 18, 2021 - Credit: Family of River Thornton

Baby with green dummy

Kenzie Norton born January 19, 2021 - Credit: Family of Kenzie Norton

We wanted to give new parents the opportunity to show the world their new additions from the safety of their own homes during these strange times.

Baby asleep white quilted babygrow

Maddison Anne Porter, born January 13, 2021 - Credit: Family of Maddison Porter

Today we have a selection of babies born over the past year - and we want to say a big congratulations to all our new parents.

Baby in blue grow

Finley Robert Haskell, born January 21, 2021 - Credit: Family of Finley Robert Haskell

Baby in jungle clothes

Kingsley Adam Gillespie, born November 6, 2020 - Credit: Family of Kingsley Gillespie

baby in strawberry grow

Holly Louise Brunning, born December 18, 2020 - Credit: Family of Holly Brunning

Baby in pink head bow

Ava-Grace Dolly Clarke born January 4, 2021 - Credit: Family of Ava-Grace Clarke



