Published: 2:32 PM January 20, 2021

An Ipswich library is to hold regular online events to help bring people together.

Chantry Library is set to launch the new coffee break events next week for those who are struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

The first event will take place on Monday, January 25 at 2pm via Zoom.

The aim is to provide an online meeting place for people who live in the area so they can discuss how they’re coping and help each other over a cup of coffee or tea.

Those not living in the Chantry area are also welcome to take part.

If the coffee break sessions prove popular then Suffolk Libraries hopes that it can set up regular weekly sessions with the group hopefully meeting in person at Chantry Library when it’s able to reopen at some point in the future.

Those wishing to take part in online coffee break event should email chantry.library@suffolklibraries.co.uk for more details.