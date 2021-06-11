Published: 4:48 PM June 11, 2021 Updated: 6:00 PM June 11, 2021

L-R: Dr Dan Poulter, Sarah Payne, Sue Turner, Dr Naqvi, Gillian Thorley and Naseen Valji at Barham & Claydon Surgery in 2016. The surgery is closing at the end of the month. - Credit: Archant

A surgery which serves more than 3,000 patients in a village just north of Ipswich has revealed it will close at the end of the month.

Barham & Claydon surgery, in Kirby Rise, will officially close its doors on Wednesday, June 30.

The surgery is run by the NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (IESCCG), who has reassured patients "no one will be left without access to primary care".

A spokesman for IESCCG said: “We have thoroughly investigated the possibility of another provider taking over the running of the Barham & Claydon Surgery, but sadly this has not proved possible.

“No one will be left without access to primary care health services following the decision by the surgery to close. There are a number of other GP practices locally, all with open lists and offering excellent care, which are very willing to accept the practice’s patients.

“We know that this change will be unwelcome by some, but we will be writing to all patients soon to advise them of their options and to support them during this time of transition.

“Dr Naqvi and his team have given great service to the people of Claydon and Barham over the last six years, for which we are very grateful. We will now support them during the forthcoming transition period as we put measures in place to ensure the continued provision of primary medical services to the local community.

“MP, health and local authority partners will be working together in a task force over the coming months to look at future GP and wider health and wellbeing services and building needs in mid-Suffolk communities.”

The news has caused a lot of upset within the community, with some describing it as a "bombshell".

Councillor John Whitehead said: “The news that the surgery is closing will come as a bombshell to my community. Patients, which include my wife and I, will be very disappointed that our local well-loved village surgery is closing with such short notice.

“I’ve already had several urgent virtual meetings with the CCG, with councillor colleagues and council officers as well as a very helpful discussion with our MP, Dan Poulter.

“I’m looking forward to being involved on the new Task Force that is being established to look at our future local GP needs, both for existing and future residents in this area. This Task Force will hopefully take vital steps forward in the near future to support the local Clinical Commissioning Group in finding the best long-term solution for this growing community’s healthcare needs.”

Paul Graham Thomas said on Facebook: "So sorry to hear this. Huge gratitude to the entire clinical and support team who have given my family fantastic service over the years."

Stuart Price said the surgery is "needed more than ever", highlighting the plans for almost 400 new homes which have been given the go ahead.

Earlier this year, plans for 269 homes in Barham were approved, with space for a new primary school and the expansion of the GP surgery.

The development was given approval at a Mid Suffolk District Council Planning Referrals Committee meeting in January.

67 homes were also given the go ahead in Claydon in March.

A Mid Suffolk District Council spokesperson said: “We were extremely disappointed to hear of the imminent closure of Claydon and Barham Surgery and appreciate how concerning this will be for many local residents, now having to re-register with a different GP practice.

"We are assured by NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group that no one will be left without access to primary care health services, following the decision by the surgery to close.

“Healthcare provision is a matter for the NHS and local clinic commissioning groups, however, we are keen to support wherever possible to ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place for all our communities to enjoy bright and healthy futures. This includes securing potential funding for future provision from developers as part of our local Planning process.

“We are now working with NHS colleagues as part of a joint task force to look at future GP and health and wellbeing requirements locally and find the best long term solution for local residents.”

The nearest surgeries for patients are The Chesterfield Drive Practice, which is 2.6 miles away, Deben Road Surgery, which is 2.9 miles, and Needham Market Country Practice, 3.4 miles.