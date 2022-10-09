Council takes action to tackle 'horrendous' air pollution in Ipswich

Suffolk County Council has launched an air quality survey across the Ipswich area in a bid to help inform future policy for intervention in the town - Credit: Simon Parker

Suffolk County Council has launched an air quality survey across the Ipswich area in a bid to tackle the "horrendous" air pollution in Ipswich.

The news comes after it was revealed that more than 38,000 residents are living in areas with air pollution levels above the national target.

It is also believed that 65 people across Ipswich die from illnesses related to poor air quality every year.

It is believed that 65 people across Ipswich die from illnesses related to poor air quality every year - Credit: Gregg Brown

The survey aims to measure current levels of understanding about air quality and current work going on in the area to mitigate its impact.

It will also be supported by an air quality event held on Ipswich Cornhill on Monday, October 24 between 11am and 3pm.

This event will be held in conjunction with local partners, Ipswich Borough Council, the University of Suffolk, the NHS and Healthwatch Suffolk, and aims to raise awareness of the effects of poor air quality on health and wellbeing, promote work that is currently going on to mitigate those effects and engage with residents about what approaches could be explored to tackle this important health issue.

Tony Horner of local campaign group, Ipswich CAN (Clean Air Now), said: "It's hugely encouraging to see movement on this.

"However, I do have concerns about who the survey is targeted at and what they're going to do with the responses.

"What we're trying to do is inform people, tell them what they can do to help and, most importantly, prompt authorities to do something about it - they have a legal requirement to do so.

"We don't want to frighten people but they need to know how this horrendous air pollution is affecting them."

Councillor Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health and protection at Suffolk County Council, said: “Poor air quality is the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK, as long-term exposure to air pollution can cause and exacerbate chronic conditions such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, as well as lung cancer, leading to reduced life expectancy.

Cllr Andrew Reid, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Protection at Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

"I encourage residents to get involved by completing the survey or attending this event you can help inform future work to improve air quality.”

Find out more about Air Quality in Suffolk and to complete the survey here.