'We can't complacent' over Covid, warns Ipswich council leader
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
"We can't be complacent" - that is Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere's message as the town continues to deal with the coronavirus crisis.
Mr Ellesmere said that Covid-19 data for Ipswich "remains positive with low case rates and the vaccination programme continuing to progress well".
The town has played its part in 1million vaccines being administered across Suffolk and north Essex, with the Gainsborough Sports Centre being used as a vaccination centre.
“But despite these steps forward, we can’t be complacent," he said.
"Suffolk has seen a small number of cases of the new variant of concern so we must all play our part by following the ‘Hands. Face. Space. Fresh Air’ guidance and getting into the habit of twice-weekly testing.
You may also want to watch:
"This, alongside the vaccine, will help limit any potential spread to protect yourself and your loved ones and give us the best chance to live with, and manage, the virus."
Although case rates remain low, the county has seen 30 cases of the Indian variant of the disease.
Of the 30 confirmed Suffolk Indian variant cases, three have been found in Ipswich.
Most Read
- 1 Emergency crews called to rescue diners as river cruise restaurant runs aground
- 2 4,000 Suffolk motorists fined for doing 35mph in a 30mph zone
- 3 Motorcyclist critically injured after bike collides with wall in Ipswich
- 4 Fire breaks out at Ipswich house
- 5 Warnings for personal use of cannabis in Suffolk double in two years
- 6 Former Ipswich Town striker, with 40 international caps, joins Stowmarket Town
- 7 Amazing aerial views of giant new £90m warehouse for Felixstowe
- 8 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues eye up midfielder and goalkeeper in double move
- 9 'Trust him, he's done it before'... Former Town star Marcus Stewart on Paul Cook
- 10 Travellers move into car park in Stowmarket town centre