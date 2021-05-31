'We can't complacent' over Covid, warns Ipswich council leader

Published: 4:52 PM May 31, 2021

David Ellesmere says Ipswich has made progress against coronavirus - but has warned against complacency - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We can't be complacent" - that is Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere's message as the town continues to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Ellesmere said that Covid-19 data for Ipswich "remains positive with low case rates and the vaccination programme continuing to progress well".

The town has played its part in 1million vaccines being administered across Suffolk and north Essex, with the Gainsborough Sports Centre being used as a vaccination centre.

“But despite these steps forward, we can’t be complacent," he said.

"Suffolk has seen a small number of cases of the new variant of concern so we must all play our part by following the ‘Hands. Face. Space. Fresh Air’ guidance and getting into the habit of twice-weekly testing.

You may also want to watch:

"This, alongside the vaccine, will help limit any potential spread to protect yourself and your loved ones and give us the best chance to live with, and manage, the virus."

Although case rates remain low, the county has seen 30 cases of the Indian variant of the disease.

Of the 30 confirmed Suffolk Indian variant cases, three have been found in Ipswich.