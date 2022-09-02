Fitness club's health screening helps save 'one or two lives'

An Ipswich fitness club organised a health screening session for men, fundraising more than £1,000 and saving “about one or two lives”.

Emma Atkinson, the owner of the Fitology Studio, together with the Suffolk Prostate Cancer Support, hosted a prostate cancer blood screening to raise awareness among men and collect money for the CHAPS, Prostate Cancer Charity.

Emma Atkinson - Fitology Studio owner, Sonia Shelcot - CHAPS development manager, Andrew Cox - co-ordinator and Ted Friend - treasurer for East Suffolk Prostate Cancer Support group - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It comes after Emma’s brother, Chris Spall, 48, was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the Ipswich Town FC event last year.

Mr Spall had his prostate removed and is now all clear, having monthly blood tests to check on his condition.

The prostate cancer blood screening, that took place in May, was attended by men who wanted to check on their health.

This week, the studio handed over a check for £1,150 to the two charities: CHAPS Prostate Charity and East Suffolk Prostate Cancer Support Group.

Ms Atkinson said: “We screened a total of 138 men. 127 men were in the normal zone, but 11 of the screening participants were signed into the abnormal zone.

“It can be estimated that three to four men who received the abnormal amber and red results, have underlying cancer, and half of them can be aggressive.

Darren Kirby, prostate screening by CHAPS Charity at the Fitology Studio in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“This single testing session will save about one or two lives.”

The study reveals, that one in eight UK men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Every year in the UK, more than 12,000 men die from prostate cancer, while 50,000 new cases are diagnosed. Blood tests remain the simplest cancer screening method.

Mark Talman, prostate screening by CHAPS Charity at the Fitology Studio in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There is no national NHS screening program, despite the clear evidence that screening tests can halve the death rate.

Ms Atkinson added: “I hoped that the event would get more men tested, and hopefully, no one comes out positive. It also gives the charity research and information to then take to the NHS and try to lower the age group.”