Pair run marathon around Ipswich for cancer charity

Published: 5:07 PM May 23, 2021

Two friends have run a marathon around Ipswich - to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Lynne English and Dan Gartlan battled the elements, masks and social distancing rules to run the full marathon of 26 miles 365 yards around the streets and surrounding fields of the town, finishing their challenge in Christchurch Park.

Lynne, who lost her mum, Patricia Potter, aged 66, to breast cancer in August 2018, said they had been determined to finish the marathon.

She said: "Each year 55,200 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in the UK. Sadly, in this pandemic year, many people were afraid to seek help, or had their diagnosis delayed because of the disruption to oncology services."

Lynne, who runs hair stylists @lynnethehairstylist, and Dan, a teacher at Hadleigh High School, completed the marathon in four hours 12 minutes.

Lynne, who herself has battled Multiple Sclerosis (MS), raised £1,500 for the charity.

She added: “It has been such a tough year for everyone that we felt we must do something to raise money and awareness for such a good cause.”