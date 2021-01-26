News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Health

New mass vaccination centre in Ipswich opens today

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 6:15 AM January 26, 2021   
Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich has been reported as a potential site for delivering Covid-19 vaccinations and could be...

A mass vaccination hub at Gainsborough Sports Centre opens today - Credit: Archant

A mass coronavirus vaccination hub at Ipswich's Gainsborough Sports Centre which can vaccinate thousands of people every week is set to open today.

The Ipswich sports centre is one of 30 new centres opening nationwide this week – and one of the first in the east of England.

Gainsborough Sports Centre football pitch posts. A football player at the weekend hit is face into o

The site will be able to vaccinate thousands every week - Credit: Gregg Brown

It is hoped the centre will vaccinate thousands of people each week, and will be giving the jab to people aged 70 and over – on top of those in other groups who have received an invitation letter, such as care staff.

It will operate alongside the hubs at Ipswich and West Suffolk Hospital, and GP-led centres.

Dr Ed Garratt, executive lead for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said he is delighted to open the centre.

You may also want to watch:

He added: “A huge amount of planning has gone into getting the centre ready, and it will make an invaluable contribution to our efforts to administer the vaccine to the population of Suffolk as safely and swiftly as possible.

“Together with our existing primary care hubs, and the community pharmacies that have recently come on board, the Gainsborough vaccination centre will enable us to accelerate the rate at which we are able to protect our local population from the virus.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Police on scene of 'ongoing incident' in Ipswich cul-de-sac
  2. 2 Teenager seriously injured in Ipswich stabbing
  3. 3 Body discovered in Thetford Forest Park
  1. 4 Critical care full and nearly 700 patients fighting Covid in hospital
  2. 5 Closure of Debenhams stores in Suffolk and north Essex confirmed
  3. 6 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
  4. 7 Tributes paid to Ipswich's 'best-loved shopkeeper' Hajara 'Sid' Singh
  5. 8 WATCH: Therese Coffey 'walks out' of Piers Morgan interview on GMB
  6. 9 Death of 'happy go lucky' woman could not have been predicted
  7. 10 Severe delays on A14 following collision between lorry and car

Pam Sabine, director of Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) – which is coordinating the vaccination rollout in Suffolk and north Essex – added: “It has been a heart-warming experience to be part of this unprecedented vaccination programme and witness the huge enthusiasm and commitment of those who’ve come forward to join the programme.

“We are looking forward to vaccinating our community and offering them protection against the virus, but we do ask everyone please only attend the centre if you have an appointment and turn up no earlier than five minutes before your slot to avoid queues and help keep everyone safe.”

The syringe is filled with the Covid-19 vaccine at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pict

The centre had been prepared for a number of weeks, awaiting NHS approval - Credit: Denise Bradley

Invitation letters to those who live nearby have been sent to those currently eligible for the jab, with NHS England continuing to remind the public to be patient while waiting for their invitation.

Nigel Leonard, EPUT executive director of strategy and transformation, added: "I would like to thank my NHS colleagues, partners and everyone involved who’ve worked incredibly hard to open this centre so that we can help protect those most at risk as quickly as possible.”

Centres across the county are continuing to work hard to meet the national target of vaccinating all over-80s by mid-February.

Across Suffolk and north Essex, 67% of those eligible have received their first jab so far.

Coronavirus
NHS
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

These are the neighbourhoods in Suffolk where Covid rates are still rising

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Martlesham man caught with indecent images for second time

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon

Health scare spurs Ipswich woman on to losing nearly 8 stone

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

New Aldi store takes shape near Morrisons in Ipswich

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus