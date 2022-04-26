'Fantastic' care home staff praised in first inspection since opening

An Ipswich care home manager has said she and her staff are proud of where they work, following a positive first inspection by health inspectors.

Henley House, which is operated by Greensleeves Care, has been rated Good by the Care Quality Commission following a visit at the end of March.

The purpose-built care home replaced Thornbank Care Home in December 2020, boasting up-to-date facilities and space for more than double the residents of the Westerfield Road site.

Particular praise from inspectors was given to resident access to other healthcare professionals, detailed care plans developed with the resident and their relatives, and the range of facilities on offer including pub, cinema room and themed quiet areas.

The report stated: "People's care records were person-centred and reflected their individual needs and their history, background and preferences.

"They were written in the first person and using people's own words in the care records to reflect their choices, preferences and what mattered to them."

Feedback from people and relatives about Henley House was described as complimentary, with a number of residents saying they were happy and comfortable and a relative saying: "It is very homely, it's all one big family, very inclusive; lovely."

It was noted that the home had faced challenges recruiting permanent care staff, often having to rely on agency staff, although the new manager was making this a priority to solve as they settled into post.

Home manager, Hayley Salter, said: "We are working towards being a resident-led home, so residents help with undertaking new staff interviews and are part of the residents' committee.

"This helps them to have their say in what decisions are being made and helps them to know that their opinion is valued.

"I am so pleased that following our first inspection, we have been rated good by CQC. This is fantastic news for the home and recognises that the staff are working to a high standard to ensure that the residents in our care are treated with dignity and respect that they deserve.

"We are all proud to work at the home and are looking forward to what the future brings for us.

"I would like to thank all the amazing team here at Henley House for continuing to be vigilant, passionate, and truly caring towards our residents."