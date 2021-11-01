Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills with Hospital Radio Ipswich chairman Patrick Eade during the recent 50th birthday weekend - Credit: Hospital Radio Ipswich

Families and friends can keep in touch with loved ones via Hospital Radio Ipswich while visits are suspended.

All Suffolk hospitals have stopped visits for three weeks from October 27 due to a high number of Covid-19 infections, with some exceptions.

However, the HRI team can give a shout out to your loved one and dedicate a song for them too.

Hospital Radio Ipswich has transmitted its programmes all through the pandemic, and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with guests including Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills and Ipswich MP Tom Hunt.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt with Hospital Radio Ipswich chairman Patrick Eade during the 50th birthday weekend - Credit: Hospital Radio Ipswich

HRI chairman Patrick Eade said the current situation underlined how important HRI's service was. "We very much come into our own now as we see ward visiting suspended at Ipswich Hospital.

"The technology now allows relatives to hear the output of HRI listening online or through their smart speaker.

"We are encouraging people to contact us to send best wishes to their loved ones."

He added some patients had also called in for dedications to family members listening at home.

You can visit the HRI website to listen live or send a dedication, or you can phone in your request on 01473 704666.







