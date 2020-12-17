Hospital heroes given much-needed boost thanks to £650k donations this year

Published: 11:22 AM December 17, 2020

The trauma and orthopaedics therapy team with a selection of small appliances for their staff area - Credit: ESNEFT

More than £650,000 has been raised for healthcare heroes working at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.



The funds will help to support the 10,000 staff working for the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), who have worked tirelessly to support the region throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Junior doctor Sumi Shrestha trying out a reclining chair in the obstetrics and gynaecology department at Ipswich Hospital during a break - Credit: ESNEFT

As well as donations given to the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity, the trust has also received donations from NHS Charities Together – and more than £200,000 worth of gifts from the public since March.

A spokeswoman for the trust said funds have been spent on initiatives to boost emotional wellbeing, such as training staff as mental health first aiders, who will also help assist in the trust's new wellbeing hub.

Heated and furnished marquees have also been built at both hospitals to give staff a relaxing place to enjoy a break from work. More rest areas are planned to be built at both sites in the new year.

Staff rooms have also been refitted, while artwork has been bought to brighten corridors while other site's belonging to the trust have also benefitted from the funds.

Staff and volunteers have also been given festive vouchers to spend at on-site cafes and other eateries in the local area.

Mandy Jordan, associate director of charity and voluntary services, said donations such as these help staff to continue to give high quality care.

Ms Jordan added: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who donated so generously to our Covid-19 staff wellbeing appeal, as well as to NHS Charities Together.

“We have been able to do a huge amount with the money, including funding lots of little projects which will make a big difference to our hard-working staff every single day.

“Helping to safeguard the emotional and physical wellbeing of everyone who works or volunteers at ESNEFT is also good news for those who rely on our services, as it means our staff can continue to do their very best for the patients in their care.”

Elsewhere, staff have also started receiving the vital Covid-19 vaccination.