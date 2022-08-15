Ipswich group 'extremely concerned' as air pollution linked to dementia

Local action group, Ipswich CAN, are "extremely concerned" about the links between air pollution and dementia - Credit: Simon Parker

A local action group has said it is "extremely concerned" as government science advisors warn that air pollution is a "likely" contributor to dementia.

Tony Horner, of Ipswich CAN (Clean Air Now), said it was crucial to raise awareness of the issue in order to address the health impacts of poor air quality.

"This is yet another disease linked with air pollution", he said.

"We are extremely concerned.

"We all have to work together to get the message out there because this is going to affect people that we know and love."

It is believed more than 38,000 Ipswich residents are living in areas with air pollution levels above the national target.

Based on 2021 census data, just under a third (28%) of the town's population is living in areas of "extremely high" air pollution.

According to analysis by the Committee on the Medical Effects of Air Pollutants (COMEAP), "it can be concluded that it is likely air pollution does contribute to dementia and a decline in mental ability in older people.

"The most likely way this occurs is through effects on the circulation.

"It is known that air pollutants can affect the heart and blood vessels, including the brain."

It is estimated that 65 locals die a year due to air pollution-related illnesses.

Ipswich Borough Council has declared four Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs) across the town

These are acknowledgements of areas that will not meet national air quality objectives.

Mr Horner said: "Both Ipswich Borough and Suffolk County Councils are doing a good job.

"But we need to work together to raise awareness of this issue.

"Smoking in public places indoors used to be quite normal. It took a big campaign to show people that it's not just you smoking, but it's affecting those around you.

"That's what we've got here.

"So we need to run a campaign telling people about the impact this is having on their health."

Mr Horner believes Ipswich can take influence from other areas and the methods they have employed to combat the issue.

"Other towns and cities across the UK and the world have shown leadership and political bravery to introduce methods of reducing air pollution", he said.

"Some areas, such as Birmingham, have faced vocal opposition to putting in things like clean air zones.

"But they were brave and saw a reduction in air pollution within six months.

"In the face of that, opposition dwindled away.

"A lot of us know people who suffer with dementia. For me, personally, it is one of the most horrible diseases. Watching somebody die of dementia is just truly awful.

"We need to work together to come up with ideas and see how we can develop as a thriving place, just not on the back of ill health."

Molly Thomas-Meyer, Public Health Consultant at Suffolk County Council, said: "Air pollution is one of the largest environmental health risks we face today, which is why we all have a responsibility to do what we can to improve air quality.

“Exposure can contribute to a number of health issues such as asthma, heart disease and dementia.

"Evidence shows that effectively tackling air pollution takes a combined effort and actions need to be taken at a national, regional and local level.

"Suffolk County Council works closely with district and borough councils, NHS, UKHSA and other Air Quality Stakeholders to develop plans for the future.

"A number of schemes and campaigns are already in place which support active and green travel, reduce emissions from vehicles and improve the knowledge of the population and professionals.

“Working closely with Ipswich Borough Council to identify the actions we can take to positively impact on air quality in Ipswich, we have supported ongoing anti-idling campaigns at schools, promotional videos and arranged workshops.

"Further community engagement is planned in Ipswich this autumn.

“Further Government guidance is expected in the autumn and we look forward to receiving this and working closely with partners to implement the recommendations.”