Mum of man killed in knife attack raises money to fight against crime

Published: 12:04 PM August 23, 2021

The mother of a man killed in an Ipswich knife attack had her head shaved to raise money for the fight against violent crime.

Dean Stansby, from Trimley St Martin, died in 2017 after he was stabbed near Ipswich railway station.

His brother, Paul Stansby, later set up the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation to combat knife offences in the town.

On Sunday, Lorraine Warren, Mr Stansby's mother, had her head shaved as part of an action day held by the foundation to raise awareness of knife crime.

She raised about £1,700 by doing the shave - with the foundation's Jamie Hart saying: "It was really emotional for everyone.

"She did amazing and just a massive thank you to her."

The action day, which was held as part of the Chantry Community Coming Together event, also included a basketball tournament for young people.

Mr Hart hopes it will help deter youngsters from carrying knives, adding: "If we are getting the message to one young person and helping that one kid, it's worth it."

The Chantry Community Coming Together event also featured a range of services, businesses and charities trying to help people in the community.

For example, Chantry Library is holding activities such as a cancer support group, a bingo and singing sessions.

It is also organising a summer club with free meals for children and parents until September 7. People can just show up from 9.30am to 1pm every Tuesday.

A new local charity, started by Codfellas owner Ozzie Bozdag, also raised money for future events and services in Chantry.