News

Mum of man killed in knife attack raises money to fight against crime

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:04 PM August 23, 2021   
Dean Stansby's mum Lorraine Warren shaving her head for knife crime awareness. 

Dean Stansby's mum, Lorraine Warren, has her head shaved - Credit: Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation

The mother of a man killed in an Ipswich knife attack had her head shaved to raise money for the fight against violent crime.

Dean Stansby, from Trimley St Martin, died in 2017 after he was stabbed near Ipswich railway station.

Paul Stansby, Chantry Library's Vicky Edwards and Jamie Hart

Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation's Paul Stansby, Chantry Library's Vicky Edwards, and Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation's Jamie Hart. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

His brother, Paul Stansby, later set up the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation to combat knife offences in the town.

The basketball tournament was part of Chantry's Community Coming Together event

People joined forces at Chantry's Community Coming Together event to combat knife crime - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

On Sunday, Lorraine Warren, Mr Stansby's mother, had her head shaved as part of an action day held by the foundation to raise awareness of knife crime.

The Chantry Wellbeing Committee

The Chantry Wellbeing Committee - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

She raised about £1,700 by doing the shave - with the foundation's Jamie Hart saying: "It was really emotional for everyone. 

The basketball tournament was part of Chantry's Community Coming Together event

The basketball tournament was part of Chantry's Community Coming Together event - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"She did amazing and just a massive thank you to her."

The basketball tournament was part of Chantry's Community Coming Together event

The players from the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation's basketball event - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The action day, which was held as part of the Chantry Community Coming Together event, also included a basketball tournament for young people.

The basketball tournament was part of Chantry's Community Coming Together event

Jumping for the win at the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation's basketball event - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Hart hopes it will help deter youngsters from carrying knives, adding: "If we are getting the message to one young person and helping that one kid, it's worth it."

The Chantry Community Coming Together event

The Chantry Community Coming Together event - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The Chantry Community Coming Together event also featured a range of services, businesses and charities trying to help people in the community.

The basketball tournament was part of Chantry's Community Coming Together event

Players dribbling on the court beside Chantry Library - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

For example, Chantry Library is holding activities such as a cancer support group, a bingo and singing sessions.

The event was designed to warn young people of the dangers of knife crime

The basketball tournament was part of Chantry's Community Coming Together event - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

It is also organising a summer club with free meals for children and parents until September 7. People can just show up from 9.30am to 1pm every Tuesday.

The basketball tournament was part of Chantry's Community Coming Together event

Basketball players getting ready before the tournament, which was part of Chantry's Community Coming Together event - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A new local charity, started by Codfellas owner Ozzie Bozdag, also raised money for future events and services in Chantry.

Wellbeing
Suffolk Live
Chantry News
Ipswich News

