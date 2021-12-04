Some of the team caring for patients with breast cancer at Ipswich Hospital. Left to right: Ceri Meek, Laura Southgate, Harriet Dynver, Amy Hilling, Suzanne Holland, Julie Steele and Kim Collingridge - Credit: ESNEFT

Each handcrafted flower created to raise cash for a new breast cancer centre at Ipswich Hospital has been 'picked' - making more than £30,000.

The Blooms for Blossom appeal for the hospital's new multi-million-pound breast care centre has been a sell-out success, with all 1,000 metal flowers snapped up.

In total, £33,107 was raised and all the money will now help towards building the "vital" centre, which is hoped to open during 2022.

A close up of some of the 1,000 flowers created for the hospital charity's Bloom for Blossom fundraiser - Credit: ESNEFT

Caroline Bates, head of grants and development at Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity, which is behind the appeal, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who supported us with this appeal.

"We are so pleased the flowers were ‘picked’ and are helping raise money towards the centre.

"It was lovely having them all on display at the hospital, but it’s been really special handing them over so everyone can enjoy them in their own gardens.”

Each flower was handcrafted by Suffolk Ironworks especially for the appeal and stamped with their own number and given out with a certificate explaining their meaning.

They were all displayed at the front of Ipswich Hospital in the shape of a bra – the appeal’s logo – during the last two months.

The appeal is part of an ongoing drive to raise £5.3million for the new centre to support and treat people with breast cancer.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs the hospital, said it was vital as currently patients have to visit different breast clinics across Ipswich Hospital, often having to change and get dressed before moving to the different space.

Having one main breast care centre will mean patients can stay in the same place for all their appointments.

There will also be dedicated areas for diagnosis, men, younger people and a garden for patients and their families.

More than 13,000 women are invited to Ipswich Hospital each year for their routine screening, with an additional 300 women referred by their GP each month.

If you’ve reserved a bloom but haven’t collected it yet, please email to arrange.

To donate to The Blossom Appeal visit the Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity website.



